Harlan Fred "Harley" Vollman, 84, of Iona, passed away January 4, 2021, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Harley was born November 22, 1936, in Thornton, Idaho, to Elvyn Harlan Vollman and Sylva Robison Vollman. He grew up and attended schools in Lyman and graduated from Madison High School. He also attended trade school in Kansas City, Missouri, and earned a certificate in electronics. He served in the Army National Guard. On March 17, 1957, he married Edith Melbadene Holmes in Tijuana, Mexico. Harley and Edith made their home in Iona, Idaho, and Harley worked as a heavy equipment operator at the INEL. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was an Eagle Scout. He loved camping, fishing, hunting, all sports, and especially spending time with his family. Harley is survived by his loving daughter, Pam Parris of Iona, ID; sister, Carol Clifford of Ontario, OR; brother, Jimmy (Hiroko) Vollman of Idaho Falls; sisters, Trudy (Ben) Green of Driggs, ID, Laura (Greg) Evans of Blackfoot, ID, Susan (Danny) Ramberg of Blackfoot, ID, Martha (Clyde) Ewer of Hurricane, UT; brother, Wilson (Terry) Vollman of Nampa, ID; 4 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elvyn and Sylva Vollman; wife, Edith Vollman; son, Robert Vollman; daughter, Debbie Vollman; son, Harley Vollman Jr.; son, Elvyn Vollman; and sister, Mary Hansen. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. and Saturday from 1-1:45 p.m. prior to services, both visitations at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Archer-Sutton Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Harlan 11/22/1936 - "Harley" 1/4/2021Vollman
