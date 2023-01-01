Don Allen Waddoups, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully in his sleep Thursday, December 22, 2022, at the age of 94. He was born August 21, 1928, in Moore, Idaho, to Royal Waddoups and Veta Jones Waddoups. He grew up on his family's sheep and cattle ranch near Moore with his brothers: Dean, Fred, Max, Grant, Bob, Jerry, Wayne and Clark, and his sisters Olive and Carol. As there was no transportation to the elementary school in Moore and his mother was concerned about him walking the two miles to school in the dead of winter, he was sent to live with relatives in Hopper, Utah, to attended first grade. The following year transportation was provided, and he returned home. Don graduated from Arco High School in 1946. After graduation, Don worked on his family ranch and aspired to be a racehorse jockey. He rode at tracks in Seattle and Las Vegas. In 1952, his brother Bob was drafted into the military. Since Bob was married with a baby on the way, Don agreed to serve in the military in his brother's place. While being processed for service, a Marine Corps recruiter convinced Don to join the Marines rather than the Army. He went through boot camp at the Marine Corps Recruit Depot San Diego. Don had always been interested in electronics and scored high enough on aptitude tests to earn a place in the USMC radio repair course. After completing that course, he served at the Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay, Oahu, Hawaii. His uncle, William Waddoups, was also living on Oahu at that time and Don was able to spend some of his weekends at their home. Don often said that joining the Marine Corps was one of the best things he ever did. When his service was up, Don returned to Moore and met the love of his life, Adaruth Mays. In 1955, they were married at Adaruth's family home in Howe, Idaho, in a civil service officiated by Hazel Clendenning. The couple lived in Logan, Utah, while Don attended Utah State University, completing a BS degree in electrical engineering in under four years. The couple moved to Idaho Falls in 1958, and purchased a house at 780 Jeri Ave for the astronomical price of $15,000. Don started his engineering career with Philips Petroleum in 1958, at the Idaho Nuclear Engineering Laboratory. In 1972, he left Philips to work for a small startup company called Energy Incorporated where he stayed for the rest of his career. He was the head of his division when he retired in 1995. Don wore many different hats during his lifetime but the hat he loved most was a cowboy hat. Horses were always a part of his life. He often helped his brother Bob on the family ranch. Don also enjoyed team roping and cutting, the later he participated in well into his 80's. He served two terms as president of the Idaho Cutting Horse Association. Don was a good humored, kind, and generous man who was enthusiastically loyal to family and friends. We should all be so fortunate to live a life like his. He is survived by his daughter, Jill Schaffer; son, Mark Waddoups; three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and two great- great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 14, 2022, at the Howe Community Center. The family will visit with friends on Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, and Saturday from 12:00 noon to 12:45 at the Howe Community Center. Burial will be in the Howe Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Don 8/21/1928 - 12/22/2022Waddoups
