Wayne Jay Waddoups, 82, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2018 in Chubbuck. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Thur., Oct. 18th at the LDS Church at 4600 Victory Road in Chubbuck, ID. A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wed., Oct. 17th at Wilks Funeral Home 211 W. Chubbuck Rd. and one hour prior to services on Thursday at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.
Waddoups, Wayne
TaylorWinger
Get email notifications on TaylorWinger daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
Whenever TaylorWinger posts new content, you'll get an email delivered to your inbox with a link.
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
ADVERTISEMENT
Load comments
News Trending Today
-
Little, Jordan spar in testy debate
-
Idaho Falls man sentenced to 10 years probation for sex with minor
-
Governor Otter accepts Blake Fischer’s resignation from Idaho Fish and Game commission
-
A sorry tale
-
Idaho Fish and Game commissioner faces backlash over Africa hunting photos
-
Clues from the Yellowstone ice patch: When climate change meets archaeology
-
License plate cameras help Bingham County deputies nab wanted Florida suspects
-
Criticized Idaho Fish and Game commissioner resigns amid public backlash
-
Eastern Idaho news in brief
-
Volunteer firefighters get support from local business