Wayne Jay Waddoups, 82, passed away peacefully on October 12, 2018 in Chubbuck. Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Thur., Oct. 18th at the LDS Church at 4600 Victory Road in Chubbuck, ID. A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wed., Oct. 17th at Wilks Funeral Home 211 W. Chubbuck Rd. and one hour prior to services on Thursday at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family online at wilksfuneralhome.com.

