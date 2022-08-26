Our sweet mom, Gilda Opal Dixon Wade, passed away August 23rd , 2022 at home surrounded by her loving family. Gilda was born in Shoestring, Gooding, Idaho on September 26th, 1931 to Harvey Wells Dixon and Persis Alice Tinker Dixon. Gilda married the love of her life Earlen Lawrence Wade August 27th , 1954 in the Idaho Falls Temple. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and served in many positions of service. She served as a Stake Missionary in Seattle Washington, a Senior Missionary in the Louisville Kentucky Mission and as a Humanitarian Missionary in Idaho Falls. She served in the Relief Society and Young Women's organizations and various other callings. Gilda had many hobbies. She loved to crochet, read and embroider. She had a beautiful soprano voice. She loved cake decorating, catering, table setting and cooking. She was the ultimate hostess. The best Mom, the best Sister, the best friend. Spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren was her greatest joy. She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother Frank Fredrick Dixon, a sister Persis Alice Dixon Weston, her husband Earlen Lawrence Wade, a son in law Mervel E Blakesley Jr. and a great granddaughter Amirra Michelle Riddle. Gilda is survived by her 4 daughters: Jeanne (Merv) Blakesley, Joyce (Brad) Norby, Janell (Bryon) Veenendaal, Janese (Wade) Lowry, 13 grandchildren, 32 great grandchildren, sisters Nancy Jean (Bob) Burt, and Elsie (Jim) Lively and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends who all adored her. A Graveside Service will be held at Restlawn Memorial Gardens (1520 So 5th Ave., Pocatello Idaho) on Saturday Aug 27th, 2022 at 11 AM. The family would like to express our thanks for the wonderful help and loving care given to our mom by Enhabit Hospice on Pocatello Idaho. Memories and condolences can be shared with the family online at www.wilksfuneralhome.com. Gilda 9/26/1931 - 8/23/2022Opal Dixon Wade