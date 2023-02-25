Ronald J. (Nick) Wade passed away Feb.15, 2023 in Chula Vista, California. Nick was born to Linzo and Winnefred Wade in December 1943, in Long Beach, California. Nick died of cancer at 79 years old. Nick was a 1962 Idaho Falls High School Graduate. He continued his education taking night classes and correspondence courses, finally receiving a masters degree in Environmental Management at the age of 57. He had many professions throughout his life… Westinghouse, EG&G, INEL in Nuclear Waste Management and later, his own consulting business to name a few. He was never afraid to take on new opportunities to further his career and always, with honesty and integrity. Nick married Nancy Collins in 1975 in Swan Valley, ID. Their only child, Wendy, was born in 1977. He said she was "so perfect he didn't need another and could only afford to spoil one". He worked very hard to spoil Nancy and Wendy his whole life! His favorite past time was fishing. He also enjoyed camping, golf and being in the sun, especially on a beautiful beach. He loved spending time at Jefferson Hills Golf Course and felt privileged and thankful to live next to Hole No. 11. Nick had many friends and family of all ages whom he cherished and loved unconditionally. Everyone was an equal in Nick's eyes. His friends and family were always his first priority. Nick is survived by his wife Nancy, daughter Wendy (Paul)Colwell, his sister, Janice (Harold) Brockelsby, brother, Bill Wade, and brother-in-law, John (Michelle) Collins. Also, many nieces, nephews and friends he considered family. He was preceded in death by both parents, his brother, Pat and sister-in-law, Nancy Wade, his sister-in-law, Patricia Wade and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, John and Elizabeth Collins. Nick will be sorely missed and remembered as being very kind hearted, open, honest and accepting of everyone. He was truly one of a kind and never tried to be anything else! There will be no services at this time. A celebration of life will be held at a later time. Ronald (Nick) Wade
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome comments, however there are some guidelines:
Keep it Clean: Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language. Don't Threaten: Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful: Don't lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice: No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading. Be Proactive: Report abusive posts and don’t engage with trolls. Share with Us: Tell us your personal accounts and the history behind articles.