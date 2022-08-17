Terry Lee Wade, 66, passed away in his home on August 12, 2022 from health complications. Terry was born June 14, 1956 in Idaho Falls, Idaho and is the son of David and Sharlene Wade. He graduated from Shelley High School and then served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Switzerland. He met his eternal companion, Jill Lois Papke, when he called her to help at their five year high school reunion. They were married and sealed on June 7, 1980 in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Terry always worked extremely hard to support and care for his family. He was employed at the INL and attended night school to achieve his bachelor's degree from Idaho State University. He then attended dental school and moved the family to Iowa. After completing dental school, he started a private dental practice with Jill in St. Anthony, Idaho were he worked for many years before taking a position with Indian Health Services. He had retired and was living in Meridian, Idaho at the time of his death. Terry enjoyed watching old movies, gardening and canning, fixing things, teaching his family new skills and finding new and better ways to do things. His biggest passion was his family and the gospel of Jesus Christ. He served in many callings throughout his life including high council and bishoprics. Terry was never going to be financially rich as he was always taking care of other people but he was rich in so many other important ways. He is survived by his wife, Jill Wade, daughter Liz Watson, son Jordan (Bethany) Wade, son Jeremy Wade, and son Jonathan (Melissa) Wade, brother Mark (Sheryl) Wade, sisters Gene (Arthur) Bushman, Linda Hilliard, and Cindy Wade and 11 grandchildren who loved their "Bampa". He was preceded in death by his parents David and Sharlene Wade. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 18, 2022 at Nalder Funeral Home (110 W Oak Street) in Shelley. The family will receive friends Thursday morning from 9:30 a.m. till 10:40 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Terry 6/14/1956 - 8/12/2022Lee Wade