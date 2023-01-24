Buffie Roberts Wadsworth, 89, of Rexburg, devoted wife, mother, aunt, grandmother and great- grandma, returned to her heavenly home to be with her eternal companion, Lyle Wadsworth, on his birthday January 19, 2023 surrounded by her loving family. Buffie was born August 17, 1933 to Eva Alice Roberts and George Lorne Roberts. She was the baby of her family having two older brothers, Doyle and Boyd Roberts. She enjoyed growing up in the small town of Iona and particularly treasured her friendship with her eventual sister-in-law Viola Wadsworth Denning. Following high school, Buffie worked as a telephone operator while she waited for her sweetheart, Lyle, to return home from the Korean War. They were married November 6, 1953 and were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Idaho Falls Temple on April 17, 1965. While patiently waiting to start a family of their own, they especially loved spending time with their nieces and nephews. In preparation for the birth of their first child, Laurie Ann, Buffie decided she would stay at home and begin her career as a mother. Following the birth of their daughter, two more children were added to this union, Derek Coey and Randy Lyle. Her most cherished possession was her family. She was the biggest fan and the loudest cheerleader at any event that her children participated in. She was an immaculate home maker. She loved to cook, clean, and iron (a skill she learned from her mother). Lyle was the only maintenance worker with flawlessly pressed work shirts and creased jeans. A favorite activity for her children was sliding on the perfectly waxed wood floors while mom was away. After moving to Rexburg, with her children now in school, she took a position at the Ricks College Health Center where she made life-long friends and worked until she retired. Following retirement, she and Lyle spent their winters in Yuma, AZ where they enjoyed the warmth and new friendships along with frequent trips to Mexico. She is survived by her daughter Laurie (Alan) Clapp of Idaho Falls, sons Derek (Colleen) Wadsworth of Rexburg and Randy (Amber) Wadsworth of Bend, Oregon; 16 Grandchildren and 20 Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband and sweetheart, her parents, her great-granddaughter Remingtyn Thompson, and her brothers. A viewing in her honor will be held Tuesday January 24 at Flamm Funeral Home in Rexburg, Idaho from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Services will be held following the viewing. Special thanks are offered to Homestead Hospice services. Buffy 8/17/1933 - 1/19/2023Wadsworth
