Steven "Spanky" Neal Waggoner, 49, of Idaho Falls, passed away on August 2, 2022, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital, surrounded by his family. Steve was born November 12, 1972, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Paul Waggoner and Doris McGary. He graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1990. He absolutely loved dirt bikes and motocross his whole life. He would spend many weekends either riding dirt bikes or going to motocross races. He also loved doing BMX with his children. In the span of 21 years, he enjoyed traveling and going to BMX races. Steve worked as a crane operator for 24 years and operated various heavy equipment machinery. Steve had three sons with his first wife; Jacob (Shania) Waggoner, Justin (Lyndsie) Waggoner, and Jordan Waggoner. He married Alyssa Waggoner on October 11, 1997, and together they had a son, Jayden Waggoner. He had one grandson, Noah Waggoner. Steve is also survived by three brothers, Paul Waggoner Jr, Ron (Wanda) Waggoner, and Jason (Samarra) McGary; and one sister, Kathy Waggoner. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, George Waggoner; and sister, Bonnie Waggoner. A Celebration of Life will be held between 5:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m. on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 4474 Yorkshire Lane, Idaho Falls, ID 83402. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Steven 11/12/1972 - 8/2/2022Neal Waggoner