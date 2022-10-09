Diana Margaret Wagner, 79, of Idaho Falls, passed away October 3, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of Hospice of East Idaho. Diana was born February 11, 1943, in Superior, Arizona, to Walter William Chafey and Kathleen Mary McIntyre Chafey. She grew up and attended schools in Superior, AZ, and graduated from Superior High School. She graduated from Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff, AZ. On July 6, 1968, she married Richard "Dick" Wagner in Phoenix, AZ. Diana and Dick made their home in California and moved to Idaho Falls, Idaho, in 1978, where Diana worked as an elementary school teacher for School District #91. She was a member of New Day Lutheran Church. She had a long teaching career, over 38 yrs. She enjoyed quilting, traveling, cooking, caring for others and having fun with her many friends. Diana is survived by her husband, Richard "Dick" Wagner of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Christine Foster of CA; daughter, Beth (Leonard) Scarr of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Kathleen Chafey of Bozeman, MT; 2 grandsons, Dylan and Adam. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Kathleen Chafey; and brothers, Douglas and William Chafey. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, October 14, 2022, at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 270 N. Placer Avenue in Idaho Falls, under the direction of New Day Lutheran Church, with Pastor Ann Bjorklund officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Diana 2/11/1943 - 10/3/2022Margaret Wagner
