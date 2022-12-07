Kristie Lucinda Wagner,70, passed away on November 18, 2022 at the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Kristie was born on December 21, 1951 in Rigby Idaho to George William and Marie Barbara Smith. She grew up in Rigby, graduating from high school in 1970. As a young girl, she also was involved in the Girl Scouts. Kristie married the love of her life, Edward Paul Wagner Jr., on August 16, 1975. Kristie graduated from Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho in 1974 with a Bachelor's degree in Chemistry. After graduating from ISU, Kristie then worked at the Idaho National Laboratory as a chemist. Kristie retired from being a chemist and became mother to Andrea during 1982. During Kristie's life, she loved to play the piano and organ. Other hobbies included needlepoint, puzzles, and collecting art and sculptures. She was very fond of frogs, so they were featured in decorating her home. Kristie loved to travel with her husband. They traveled all over the United States, Europe, and Hawaii. Another one of Kristie and Edward's hobbies was viewing Solar Eclipses around the world. They have seen five total and one annular eclipse. Kristie was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Rigby and was a member of the Presbyterian Women. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Eckersell Funeral Home (101 W Main St Rigby 83442). A viewing visitation will be held prior to the funeral from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. Interment will follow at Annis Little Butte Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to an animal shelter in Kristie's name. Kristie 12/21/1951 - 11/18/2022Lucinda Wagner
