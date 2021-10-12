Betty Ann Rasmussen Wagoner went home to be with Jesus. She passed away peacefully in her sleep in the early morning hours on October 8, 2021 at her home. Betty Ann was born to Orson and Anne Goode Rasmussen in Pocatello, Idaho on June 8th, she always said a lady never tells her age. She was welcomed home by her older brother, George. The family moved back home to Clark County, Dubois, Idaho when she was 2 years old. She was a native of Clark County. She had many fond memories and fun stories of her youth growing up in Dubois. She loved going to Kilgore to visit her dear cousins, aunts and uncles. The Rasmussen family was a special family and they stayed close and in touch with each other their whole lives. What a loving family they were. She grew up in her parent's store, café and hotel. The stories she told about that were great. In the café, she would step on her stool at the lunch counter and pour water for the customers. One customer would not let any of the waitresses take his order, only Betty Ann with her ringlets and rosy cheeks could take his order. As much as she loved the hotel, she said she always dreamt of living in a house with a "picture window" and that she did where she could watch beautiful sunsets with the mountains in the distance. Betty Ann's father bought her a Shetland pony named Tony when she was 5 years old and how she loved that pony. Every day she would lead Tony to her father's grocery store and wait for her dad to come outside with an all-day sucker for Tony. Tony would not let her ride him without the sucker in his mouth. Her dad would help her get on the pony and off they would go. She would ride until Tony got tired and would buck her off which would end her riding for that day. She would get up, dust herself off and lead him back home. Betty Ann attended school at Dubois and graduated from Clark County High School. While in high school, she was a cheerleader, played basketball and was Salutatorian. It was while she was in high school that the students voted to change the school mascot from Demons to Bobcats. She was always proud of that. She then attended Idaho State University with a goal to become an elementary school teacher. However, her mother passed away when she was a freshman in college and she returned home to help her father with the family store and hotel. During this time, she also worked at the Clark County Courthouse. On June 11, 1955, she married Mac Wagoner, her high school sweetheart. They made their home in Dubois where they raised their three children, Teresa, Andy and Tina. Betty Ann was a devoted and loving wife to her husband Mac who she met when they were 8 years old in the café. They owned and operated Wagoner Oil Company for over 60 years. They also owned Wagoner Ranch over 30 years. They spent many winter weekends snowplaning at Kilgore, Island Park and Yellowstone Park with their friends. During the summer they often spent their weekends golfing and camping. Every morning Mac made coffee for them and always brought a cup of coffee and kiss to her. Mac and Betty Ann were inseparable, you seldom saw one without the other. Betty Ann was a homemaker and she more than excelled at this job. Oh, the fun and fond memories we have of times together with Mom. She made everything fun including digging dirt for her beautiful flower beds. Later she worked for the Clark County School District as a bus driver and then a substitute teacher. This fulfilled her lifelong desire to work with children. She loved the kids and they loved her. Betty Ann was a proud member of the Muscogee Creek Nation from Oklahoma. She was particularly proud that her great-grandfather was one of the first Methodist missionaries in Oklahoma Territory. Betty Ann was active for years in the Dubois Community Church, leading youth group, playing the piano, Ladies Aid, Sunday School teacher and superintendent, and the Senior Tea. She also served her community as a member of the School Board, PTA and a was former member of the Dubois City Council. She was her family's rock and anchor, encourager, prayer warrior and friend. She would do anything and sacrifice anything for her family and she did. We have so many fond memories. Mom attended all of her children's church, school and extra activities. She was a great mom and always an encourager. Betty Ann was Nana to her "perfect" grandsons, Cole and Heath. The joy they brought to her was unbelievable. She adored them and they adored her. She attended ALL of their activities from Sunday School programs to school activities and plays and of course cheered them on at all of their basketball games. "The boys" were her pride and joy. Every visit with them was cherished by Nana. She looked forward to the boys walking in the back door and calling out for Nana! A new adventure was always awaiting. Nana aka Nana B was so proud of her three great-grandchildren, Ava, Kyle and Maci. She was looking forward to meeting her 4th great-grandchild that is on the way. It's a sure bet, she will meet her. Mom made every holiday special for our family. She loved Christmas so much so, there were always Christmas decorations around her house that she would "forget" to put away, mainly pieces of her beloved Snow Village that she collected for over 40 years. We all looked forward to Mom's fried chicken and scones picnic in her backyard every 4th of July. Her picnics were the best. She loved America and the red, white and blue! She was a true patriot!! Mom loved her yard and her flowers. She could always be found working in her yard from early spring to late fall. In the past few years, she found joy in creating small fairy gardens throughout her yard. As a young mom with her three children she spent many weekends landscaping her yard with their "help". Mom's real passion was playing the piano. She played for many years every Sunday at church. She touched hundreds of lives with her talent, playing for funerals, weddings and school events. Growing up her three children were often singing along as she happily played the piano. Mom had the best sense of humor. Her kids and grandsons often teased her and she took it well. She loved to talk, a true Rasmussen trait. She loved people. She always said not one person is better than another. As a child her family hosted Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners at their cafe for everyone who didn't have a family. There was always a seat at their table for anyone. Mom would take a meal to those who had recently lost a loved one. She was a sweetheart and everyone who knew her loved her. Although we miss her so much already, our comfort is knowing that Mom is with Jesus. She is also with her mom and dad who she dearly loved and many relatives and friends. She recently said that when she died, she would not walk to Jesus, she would run to Him. Her faith in God was the most important thing in her life. It gave her remarkable strength and hope and a joyful attitude that radiated through her beautiful twinkling eyes and smile. Though it was hard for her being on oxygen this past summer and the restrictions it brought, she never lost her cheerful attitude. She took all of the doctor visits and therapy treatments in stride. Now she can breathe freely in Heaven. Betty Ann is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, Mac, daughters and her best friends, Teresa Maxwell (Richard) of Walla Walla, WA; Tina Wagoner (Richard Klingenberg) of Idaho Falls, ID; dear son, Andy Wagoner (Teresa) of Idaho Falls, ID; Perfect Grandsons, Cole Wagoner (Whitney) of Idaho Falls, ID; Heath Wagoner (Kimberly) of American Falls, ID; Precious Great Grandchildren, Ava, Kyle and Maci and one on the way; her much adored and beloved big brother George Rasmussen of Kiefer, OK. At Betty Ann's request, no services will be held. Her family will forever celebrate her life. We love you and miss you so much. Bless your heart. Betty 6/8/1935 - 10/8/2021Ann Wagoner
