The Roy E. Wagoner family sadly announces the passing of Roy on February 28, 2023. Roy was born November 1, 1921, to Quincy Argus and Lydia Pearl Wagoner in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Roy was the oldest of five children and took to helping on the family farm at an early age, at seven years old, Roy was out in the fields helping his father farm with horses in the Taylor area. Roy graduated from Central High School (Idaho Falls HS) in 1939, and later went on to enlist in the United States Army in 1941. Roy chose the 76th Field Arterially because it was still using horses to pull arterially pieces. With the onslaught of WWII, the 76th became mechanized and was sent to California for training on the new 105 Howitzers. This is where Roy met Lorraine, a Navy WAVE at a USO dance, and it was love at first sight. The 76th was deployed to Europe where it fought in most of the major battles including the "Battle of the Bulge." After the war, Roy came back to Idaho with his new bride, Lorraine, and this is where they started and raised their family. Roy went back to farming using horses which led to many years of competing in horse-pulling contests around the region. Anything that involved horses, Roy was involved with it. For many years, Roy was an advisor for the youth horse group called the Idaho Falls Junior Posse where he gave young people guidance on horsemanship and horse care and was cited by the American Legion for promoting youth programs. So not only did Roy provide guidance to young horse owners, but their parents too, which included the importance of keeping their horses feet shod. Roy started shoeing horses in the sixties and went on to become a Professional Farrier. He attended many professional shoeing clinics and conventions and was inducted into the Anvil 21 Club in 2010. In 2000, Roy was inducted into the Horsemen's Hall of Fame and this was the result of his involvement with the equine industry of Eastern Idaho. A cowboy at heart, one of Roy's favorite pastimes every year was going up to Fall Creek and spending two weeks at cow camp bringing the summer herd out of the hills and living like the old-time cowboys. Roy and Lorraine loved their horses and it was a family affair, but Roy also loved Quarter horse racing. This love of racing led to ownership of flat track horses, whom unbeknown to them, where destined to become Chariot Racing horses. Chariot Racing was just a natural fit for Roy because of his younger years of farming with horses and breaking teams of horses for the Army. Roy's chariot teams were some of the best well-broke teams and Roy won numerous awards in horsemanship because of this. Roy's popularity didn't stop in Eastern Idaho. Roy was named "King of the Cutters" and was awarded a plaque by the Jackson Hole Shriners Club for his 35 years of continuous support to the Shriners Children Hospital in Salt Lake City, Utah. Roy retired from horse racing and horse shoeing in 2006 at the age of 86 years young to take care of his bride, Lorraine, who had taken ill. Lorraine passed in 2008, and Roy stayed on at the family home until 2017 when he went to live with his daughter and son-in-law in Castle Rock, Colorado. The Wagoner family would like to thank the Beehive Assisted Living in Castle Rock, Colorado, for their love and support to Roy while he was staying there. Roy was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Dwain, Kenny, and Dale; and grandchild, Michael. Roy is survived by his three children, Sharon R. Pugh of Castle Rock, Colorado, Steven R. Wagoner and Douglas B. Wagoner of Idaho Falls, Idaho; and one sister, Dorothy Hill of Salt Lake City, UT. Roy is also survived by four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 12-1:45 p.m. prior to services. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Roy 11/1/1921 - 2/28/2023E. Wagoner
