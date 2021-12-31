Jerry Dean Waid, 59, of Idaho Falls passed away December 25, 2021 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. He was born May 25, 1962 in Long Beach, California to Jerry Sr. and Dawnel Waid. Jerry would light up a room with his smile and personality. On November 24, 1983, Jerry had his first son, Chris Waid, then on October 13, 1985 he had his second son, Cody Waid, then followed by Tyler Waid on May 8, 1987. Later on, he gained three more son's, Rick, Buck, and Kellen. On October 3, 2008 Jerry met the love of his life, April Wolfe where he gained two more sons, Eddie and Braydon Waid. Jerry loved everything outdoors, especially fishing and spending time with all his children and 16 grandchildren. Jerry is survived by his wife, April Waid, sons: Chris (Lily) Waid, Cody (Vanessa) Waid, Tyler (Lyndsey) Waid, Eddie (Kitira) Waid, Braydon (Dianna) Waid and 15 grandchildren, his parents, one sister, Lynda John and one brother, Terry Waid. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Teegan Waid and loving aunts, uncles, and grandparents. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 P.M. Monday, January 3, 2022 at Nalder Funeral Home, 110 W Oak Street in Shelley. The family will receive friends Monday for one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Jerald 5/25/1962 - 'Jerry' Dean 12/25/2021Waid