Beverly Jean Wakeman, passed away at her home, surrounded by her family on Friday, September 10, 2021, at the age of 94. Beverly was born as the third child to Earl R and Edith Nelson in Idaho Falls, on July 21, 1927. She attended schools and graduated from Idaho Falls High School, then received additional secretarial schooling at Colorado Women's College. Beverly was a talented pianist whose home became a joyous gathering place for family in which we enjoyed many a happy Holiday sing-a-long. After many years of courtship through high school and college she married Merrill "Bud" Call. They moved to Seattle, WA, after their first child was born. An automobile accident in February 1960, took Bud's life and she returned to Idaho Falls, to be closer to family. She and her mother's relationship provided mutual support for them both. Beverly worked for her father who was co-owner of the White Star Laundry and she was also employed by State Farm Insurance for many years. She and Bill L Wakeman, a high school friend, were wed the fall of 1961, and together raised her four children. Together they shared their passion of playing cards and games, teaching all the family as soon as they were able to play. As an avid Bridge player, Beverly found much enjoyment in playing in many foursomes over the years. Beverly is survived by her children, CJ Godfrey, Allyson Akers and Kevin Wakeman; as well as, 5 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bud Call; 2nd husband, Bill Wakeman; and one son, Steven Eric Wakeman; as well as brothers, Golden and Russell Nelson; and sister, Martha Fraser. A very special thank you to Eden Home Health and Hospice, their employees and volunteers, for their support, through her final days. Memorial services will be held at a later date for immediate family. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Beverly 7/21/1927 - 9/10/2021Jean Wakeman