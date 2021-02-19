Jacqueline Ann McGarry Walbom, 70, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully on February 15, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Jacqui was born on May 29, 1950, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Jack J. and Marva Thomas McGarry. She spent most of her early childhood in Dubois and for a brief time in Jamul, California. Upon their returning to Idaho, she lived with the family at the Railroad Ranch in Island Park, until 1976. The ranch was her happy place. There wasn't a horse she couldn't ride, a loop she couldn't throw or a critter she couldn't wrangle as she was a true brushpopper at heart. She attended schools in Dubois, Ashton, and Idaho Falls, graduating from Idaho Falls High School in 1968. After graduating high school she attended Ricks College and Idaho State University, graduating in 1972, with a bachelor's degree in social work. She worked for a time at Vocational Rehabilitation. She married her junior high school sweetheart, Jeff Walbom, in Idaho Falls on August 31, 1970. They built their family home in Osgood where they welcomed their two children, Josh and Jenni. She became a stay at home mom to raise her children. They were her greatest joy and accomplishment. She loved her time with them and the many happy adventures they shared together. She gave countless hours always supporting their many talents that she so lovingly shaped. As the children grew, she went back to school to get her masters of social work in 1997. Upon its completion she was hired as an elementary school counselor in Shelley at Stuart Elementary and then Riverview Elementary. Her compassionate and loving service to the students, families, and staff left an indelible impact on their lives. She had a special gift with as a positive influence on everyone she met. Jacqui, or "Grammy" as she was lovingly called by her six adoring grandchildren, cherished each one of them and found special ways to connect with them. Upon her retirement she and Jeff became world travelers. She had a passion for experiencing other cultures. She especially loved visiting Ireland to connect with her family roots. She was our good luck charm. Jacqui was a lifelong member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in various callings in the church throughout her life, though her favorite was always with the children in Primary. Her deep love of Heavenly Father and His plan was evident in the way she ministered to others. She is survived by her husband of 50 years, Jeff; son, Josh (Shari) of Nez Perce, ID; daughter, Jenni (Brett) Hulet of Newport, OR; brother Pat McGarry of Monteview, ID; and sister Jo (Brad) Martin of Lewiston, ID; her six grandchildren, Braxton (15), Jozalyn (13), Avelynn (10), Hudson (4), Addison (14), Josie (9); and her four nieces and one nephew. In accordance with Jacqui's wishes, a private family service will take place. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com Jacqui 5/29/1950 - 2/15/2021Walbom
