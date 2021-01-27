Frances Arlene Walker, 88, of Ammon, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Arlene was born July 8, 1932, in Pekin, Illinois, the only child of Ernest Ray Horton and Florence Berger Horton. She attended Jefferson Grade School and Pekin Community High School, graduating in1950. She took business classes at Brown's Business College in Peoria, Illinois, and took Management Training at the University of Wisconsin. She worked at Dell's Dairy and Caterpillar at E. Peoria in the Accounting Division. On May 22, 1953, she married Merrill Edwin Walker in Lewisville, Idaho. Their marriage was solemnized in the Idaho Falls Temple on December 16, 1953. Arlene worked at First Security Bank in Accounts Receivable. She later worked at East Idaho Credit Union as President and General Manager for 25 years. Arlene was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed serving in the Young Women's program and as a temple worker in the Idaho Falls Temple. She enjoyed camping, cooking, and Genealogy. She loved her family immensely and devoted much of her time to activities with them. Arlene is survived by her children, Julie (Stevan) Adams of Ammon, ID, Alan Walker of Idaho Falls, Amy (Jonathan) Walker of Palisades, ID, and Mark (Puspita) Walker of Ammon, ID; 18 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Merrill. Private family services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 30, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Services will be broadcast live at www.woodfuneralhome.com on Arlene's obituary page. Burial will be in the Fielding Memorial Park Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Arlene 7/8/1932 - 1/24/2021Walker
+1