Byrle George Walker was born June 1, 1933, in Rexburg, Idaho, to George Thomas Walker and Roma George. He grew up in Jackson, Wyoming, and loved the great outdoors. He had wonderful adventures with his two sisters and three brothers. He was taught by his parents to have faith and integrity. Byrle found his true love and faithful companion, Mary Glenna Elkington in 1953 and decided to propose to her before he left on his mission. They were married in 1956 and had a long, loving marriage of 65 years. They had six children, 23 grandchildren, and 25 great grandchildren. Byrle loved scouting and was able to join the Scout Jamboree at Valley Forge when he was 14. He continued as a scout leader and his favorite activity was taking many of them on a 50-mile hike in the Bridger Wilderness. He chose teaching as a profession and enjoyed having three months off every summer to work in the great outdoors. He worked with his brothers in the forests where they had contracts to build trails, bridges, and spray pine beetles that were killing large areas of forest. It was while on these summer outdoor jobs that he had many bear encounters. He was chased up a tree by a mother bear and after trying to pull him out of the tree several times, she decided to take her cub and leave. The bear experience he became famous for was near Ashton, Idaho. He was cleaning up after the previous year's work and wasn't prepared for a bear encounter. The bear knocked him down, and in an angry rage, attacked Byrle savagely. Byrle said he thought he was going to die and finally prayed. He said that within moments of his quick prayer, help came in the form of two young teenage boys who were helping him that day. After realizing he could walk, he went out to the road where help was already on its way. He enjoyed sharing his bear insights for the rest of his life. Byrle chose teaching as a profession. He found it fulfilling to teach life skills such as typing and driver's education. He always worked an extra job to provide for his family such as driving bus. He taught business classes for 30 years at Bonneville High School, and two years at Hillcrest, and then taught in the LDS Church Education system for six years. Byrle also spent his summers bonding with family. He would save up his money and they went on big trips about every five years. The family traveled to Washington, Missouri, Mexico, and Mt. Rushmore among other places. During the normal every day times, he created a family hide-away by hauling up an old bus near the ranch in the hills that created many fun family moments fishing and sledding. Byrle and his wife served missions for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Kiribiti (Tarawa); Kayenta, Arizona; Melbourne, Australia; Martins Cove; Idaho Falls Temple Visitor's Center; and served for 10 years in the Idaho Falls Temple. He loved Dr. Pepper, green olives, funny stories, naps, and his grand kids. He loved to collect unique things. He shared $2 bills to most family and friends that visited. Everyone always came away with a smile. No one could have lived a better life. He made it that way. We are blessed to have been part of his life. Byrle is survived by his loving wife, Mary "Glenna" Walker of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Geralee Walker of Ammon, ID; daughter, Kitsy W. (Arlan) Anderson of Beaumont, CA; son, Lance Byrle (Valerie) Walker of Ammon, ID; son, Shane Reed (Lisa) Walker of Lyons, CO; daughter, Tarina Rose (Chris) Stephens of Parker, ID; son, Victor George (Helena) Walker of Ammon, ID; sister, Peggy Jensen of Eagle Mountain, UT; grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gene Walker, Morris Walker, and LaMarr Walker; and sister, Kitty Rich. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, August 12, 2021, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel, 4375 E. Sunnyside Road. The family will visit with friends Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Thursday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the church. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Byrle 6/1/1933 - 8/4/2021George Walker
