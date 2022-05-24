Lola Ann Walker passed away of causes incident to age, on May 20, 2022, at the Rexburg Homestead Care Center, surrounded by her family. Lola was born September 8, 1936 to Loraine and Ruth Daniels. She grew up with her parents and one younger brother on a farm in Independence, Idaho. She attended schools in Burton and Rexburg, and graduated from Rigby High School in 1953. Lola married Doyle W. Walker on October 28, 1953 at the Eckersell Funeral Home in Rigby, Idaho. The marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls, LDS temple on October 28, 1954. Lola and Doyle began their married life in Idaho Falls. A few years later they moved to Rigby, where they worked together in the Walker Family Restaurant. During this time three sons were born to them. Mikel, Jody, and Trent all spent their early years in Rigby. In 1968 the family moved to Rexburg, where they opened Walker's Café (home of the scones). Lola worked as hostess in the restaurant, always greeting the guests with her happy smile and bubbly personality. Lola was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, where she had multiple opportunities to serve in various callings in all the organizations. Her favorite callings were serving as Stake Relief Society President and her many callings in the Primary. Lola enjoyed people and was very active in community service. She served on the International Folk Dance Festival committee and chaired that committee for one year. She enjoyed being able to meet people from all over the world and always opened her heart and home to them. She was invited by the Idaho Potato Commission to travel to Russia to help market Idaho potatoes. Lola loved to travel and spent time in Greece, Russia, China, Mexico, and various countries in Europe. Their love for the restaurant business took Lola and Doyle to Hawaii, where they ran the food service division of BYU Hawaii for eight years. They returned home in 2001 to serve two full-time LDS missions. First, they served in Salt Lake City, Utah and were later called to serve in Riverside, California. Shortly after returning from their mission to California, in 2005, Lola lost the love of her life when Doyle passed away. After Doyle's death, Lola worked as the greeter at Paul Mitchell, the School Rexburg and as an ordinance worker at the Rexburg LDS Temple. Lola is survived by Mikel (Barbara), Jody (Shelly), and Trent (Lori) Walker. She had 10 grandchildren and 26 great grandchildren at the time of her passing. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother, and granddaughter. Funeral services for Lola Walker will be held on May 28th at 1:00 p.m. at the Rexburg Center Stake building 490 Summerwood Drive, in Rexburg. The family will receive visitors from 11:30 a.m. -12:45 p.m. the same day. Interment will be at the Burton Cemetery, May 31 at 11:00 a.m. Lola 9/8/1936 - 5/20/2022Walker