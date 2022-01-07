Marvin Joseph Walker, 97, passed away peacefully and surrounded by his family on January 3, 2022. Marvin was born on December 3, 1924, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Emmett C. and Mary E. (Mae) Walker. He graduated from Idaho Falls High School. In 1943, at age 19, he joined the U.S. Army Air Force to serve his country during WWII. He served honorably as an aerial engineer in the 308th bomb group in the China, India, and Burma theater until 1946. His last flight was on the B-24 Liberator called the "Calamity Jane." After the war, Marv returned to Idaho Falls and resumed playing in a dance band with his brothers, Kenny and Ralph. Marvin was a life-long lover of music. He played the trumpet and piano and was a fan of the big band era musicians. He married Mae Comer Chatard on October 26, 1946, in Idaho Falls. Money was scarce after the war, so his sister, Ruth, made Mae a wedding dress out of parachute silk. They honeymooned in Seattle, Washington, with money Marvin earned from playing in the dance band. Marvin, Mae, and his brother, Ralph, moved to Elkhart, Indiana. Marvin and Ralph attended Conn Vocational School for instrument repair. Marvin and Mae's first child, Dixie, was born in Elkhart in 1947. After Marvin completed school, they returned to Idaho Falls. They bought their first home with his GI bill benefits across from their beloved Kate Curley Park. In 1949, Marvin went to work for the Atomic Energy Commission where he retired as a captain after 30 years of service in federal law enforcement. He then started "Walker Lock Service" and ran his business until he retired at the age of 88. Marv was a life long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where he served in many positions over the years. He loved to listen to religious music before his challenges with tinnitus required a quieter world. Over the years he enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, swimming, and walking his dog(s). Marvin was preceded in death by his parents, four siblings, and his wife. He is survived by his children Dixie (Paul) Young, Frank (Marsha) Walker, Randy (Richelle) Walker, Judith Walker Maynard, his foster children, Barbara Cornelius and Genola Hatch. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a nephew and niece. A viewing for family & friends will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 8, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue, Idaho Falls, Idaho. Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery. Military Honors will be performed by David B Bleak Post 93 and the Air Force Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers and in Marvin's honor, contributions could be made to your favorite charity. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Marvin 12/3/1924 - 1/3/2022Joseph Walker
