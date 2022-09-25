Our mother, Sharon Walker, has graduated from the School of Life on September 21, 2022 and has happily entered the Heavenly Academy. She was born on January 20, 1934 in Rigby ID to Horace Ray Hall and Luerilla Lee. Sharon LOVED school! She loved learning new things, making new friends, and being involved. While working on a ranch, as a cook, in Humphrey Idaho, she met Lynn Walker, one of the cow hands. They were married in the Idaho Falls Temple on June 25, 1952. They lived in Humphrey, Dubois, and while Dad was in the Army, they lived on several different bases. When Dad was shipped overseas to Germany, Mom and Dwight moved in with her parents, and while Dad was gone, Kevin was born. After the Army, they had two more children, David and Lauri. Mom worked and volunteered in many part time jobs over the years, but her favorite "jobs" were that of Mom and Grandma. Mom is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She has a deep love for the gospel and our Savior, and a strong testimony she is always willing to share. She loved serving in the Idaho Falls Temple as an ordinance worker for over 20 years. Some of her other callings that she loved were cub scouts, camp director for the Young Women, and serving missions at the Family History Center in Idaho Falls, the Family History Center in Salt Lake City, and at the St. George Temple. Mom loved people and her motto was, "I know no strangers, only friends I haven't met." Whether it was volunteering or working, standing in the grocery line, or waiting for an appointment, she was always sharing a smile and an encouraging word. She is survived by Dwight (Linda) Walker of Rigby ID, Kevin (Sue) Walker) of Rigby ID, David (Donna) Walker of North Ogden UT, Lauri (Boyd) Peterson of Firth ID, 17 grandchildren and 56 great-grandchildren. She is preceded by her husband, Lynn Walker, her parents, Ray & Luerilla Hall, siblings Earl Hall, Darius Hall, Arlo "Dutch" Hall, Myrt Reddick, Lois Oberan, and their spouses. A heartfelt thanks to: the amazing OneSource Hospice Staff; to the three beautiful angels - Corina, Debbie and Beverly; her second family- the LaBelle 3rd Ward; and so many family and friends. Funeral services for Sharon will be held on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at the LaBelle LDS Chapel (4223 E 528 N Rigby) at 11:00 a.m., with a viewing prior to the service from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. An evening viewing will also be held for Sharon the night prior, on Monday, September 26, 2022 from 6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. at Eckersell Funeral Home (101 W Main St Rigby). Interment will follow the service on Tuesday at the Rigby Pioneer Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Norma I Love Foundation (https://www.normailove.org/ ) Sharon 1/20/1934 - 9/21/2022Larue Walker
