Zetta Myrtle Walker, 91, of Idaho Falls, passed away August 29, 2022, at her home. She was under the care of her loving family and Hospice of Eastern Idaho. Zetta was born August 11, 1931, in Weston, Idaho, to Morgan Benson and Myrtle Lavernon Inglet Benson. She grew up and attended schools in Weston and graduated from Clifton High School. On June 29, 1951, she married John Richard "Dick" Walker in the Logan, Utah Temple. Zetta and Dick made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where they raised their children, Kelly and Shawna. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held numerous callings throughout the years. She especially enjoyed teaching the children in Primary. She loved gardening and yard work, working on craft projects, and cooking. She had a tender heart for animals of all kinds and enjoyed working with them. Shawna and Kelly teased her that she treated the animals better than them. She had a great love for horses and they were a huge part of her life. She and Dick raised and trained race horses. Zetta is survived by her daughter, Shawna Lee (Richard) Williams of Dubois, ID; grandchildren, Jaime, Kylee, Shelby, Will, Jesse, Dusty; and great grandchildren, Luke, Reagan, and Jacob. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dick Walker; son, Kelly Richard Walker; parents, Morgan and Myrtle Benson; sister, Donna Thompson; brothers, Serge, Lee, and Seth Benson. Graveside services will be held at 12 Noon Thursday, September 1, 2022, at the Taylor Cemetery. The family will visit with friends from 10-11:20 a.m. prior to services at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Zetta 8/11/1931 - 8/29/2022Myrtle Walker