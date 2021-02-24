Faye Luella Wall, 90, of Idaho Falls, passed away February 18, 2021, at her home. Faye was born August 2, 1930, in Mona, Utah, to Vernile Edward Beddoes and Ruby Josie Neff Beddoes. She grew up and attended schools in Utah and graduated from high school there. Faye married Norm Holm, and they made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Faye worked as a secretary for the Idaho Falls Police Chief and at the INL. Later, she married Donn M. Wall. She enjoyed golf with Norm, camping, fishing, needle point, and crossword puzzles. Most of all, she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Faye is survived by her daughter, Michelle (John) Graham of Idaho Falls, ID; granddaughters, Megan Towers, Kristi Hunter, and Chelsea Graham; and sister, Edie Nielson. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, Norman D. Holm and Donn M. Wall; sisters, Jean Cox and Laree Beddoes; and brother, Rulon Cox. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Rose Hill Cemetery. Burial will follow. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Faye 8/2/1930 - 2/18/2021Wall
