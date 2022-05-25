Larry Frederick Wallace, 67, of Idaho Falls, passed away May 21, 2022, at his home. He was under the care of Teton Cancer Institute and One Source Health and Hospice. The family would like to give special thanks to Tausha Young for going above and beyond in the great care she gave to Larry. Larry was born December 5, 1954, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Owen Butler Wallace and Berta Fuller Schroegenauer Wallace. He attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Skyline High School. He also attended ISU. Larry owned and operated a cab company. He was a member of the Lutheran church. He enjoyed watching football, playing his electronic football and playing Texas hold 'em poker games. Larry is survived by his life partner, Wendy Wallace of Idaho Falls, ID; sons, Benjamin (Kara) Wallace of Kennewick, WA, and Travis (Christine) Wallace of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Sara (Jeremy) Pierce of Bothell, WA; brothers, Kevin (Valerie) Wallace of Henderson, NV, Paul (Shay) Wallace of Provo, UT, brother, Mike Wallace of Idaho Falls, ID, sister, Dorothy (Chandler) Holbrook of Layton, UT; 9 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. He was preceded in death by his parents, and son, Cameron Wallace. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 27, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge. The family will visit with friends from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Larry 12/5/1954 - 5/21/2022Frederick Wallace