George Walters Walters George Bruce Walters passed away December 17, 2020 in his home surrounded by loved ones at the age of 96. He was born to Rose Myrtle (Evans) and George Wilford Walters July 25, 1924 in Thomas, Idaho. He attended the Wilson and Riverside Schools. He served in the U.S. Army from 1944 to 1946. He took part in the Battle of the Bulge during World War II serving in the 508th Infantry Regiment, 82nd Division, as a parachute rigger and repairman. He received the Purple Heart, Good Conduct, and Victory medals along with the European African Middle Eastern Service ribbon and Parachute Infantry 45 ribbon. After an honorable discharge from the Army, he returned home and continued to farm at his parent's home in Riverside. He purchased land from the state along the river where he loved to play and hunt while growing up. He spent most of his life clearing the ground, hauling dirt and making it into the farmable ground that it is today. He married Daisy Verleen Borrowman on January 3, 1953. They were married for almost 68 years. George was a loving father and taught his children the importance of hard work. He was a talented welder and enjoyed designing and fabricating equipment for the farm. He was kind and easy-going, always willing to help his neighbors. An intelligent man, he loved to read about many subjects. He enjoyed boxing, played the harmonica and loved to whistle. He also had a sense of humor and loved playing games, especially checkers and cards, with the family. George enjoyed get togethers at Easter, Thanksgiving, and Christmas where he would listen and share stories about family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, Dorothy (sister), David and Robert (sons), Bryan Hager (son-in-law), and Shawn Gardner (grandson). His is survived by: Robert (Linda) Walters (brother), Joy (Cedric) Southpaw (sister), his children: Shirley (Lynn) Nelson, Firth, Linda (Robert) Gardner, Mountain Home, Arva (Kent) Werth, Groveland, Janet (Edgar) Blair, Riverside, Lola (Larry) Zufelt, Vernal, Utah, Dan (Patty) Walters, Riverside, and Mark (Christine) Walters, Riverside. Grandchildren: Kristal (Mike) Bright, Jacob Nelson, Billy (Alayna) Nelson, Alma (Kristy) Nelson, LaPreal (Sandy) Christensen, Charles (Eileen) Nelson, Jeff Nelson, Serena (Josiah) Hendricks, Shawn Gardner (deceased), Jason Gardner, Weston Gardner, Jennifer Burt, Mitchel Gardner, Russel (Naomi) Werth, Michelle Werth, Chris Werth, Georgina Blair, Gregory (Brandy) Blair, Aimee (Lance Knight) McGrane, Darcy (Jeremy) Hill, Johnathon (Carlissa) Hager, Danielle (Brandon) Aycock, Nick (Adrianne) Zufelt, Mike (Carlee) Zufelt, Melinda (Tyson) McFadden, Katie (Dan) Brown, Emily Walters, Olivia Walters and Caitlin Walters. Great grandchildren: Hunter (Jaycee) Bright, Alicia (Nate) Nelson, Cody Bright, Sierra Nelson, Shay Nelson, Libby Nelson, Lexi Nelson, Cache Nelson, Payson Nelson, Brody Nelson, Koda Nelson, Ryder Nelson, Bayler Nelson, Samantha Christensen, Ashlee Christensen, Alice Christensen, Sandy Christensen, Jr., Layla Christensen, Wyatt Nelson, Garret Nelson, Carson Nelson, Bridger Nelson, Wesson Hendricks, Seriah Hendricks, Anaiya Hendricks, Berklee Hendricks, Shelby Gardner, Shawn Gardner, Kaylynn Gardner, Gage Gardner, Seth Burt, Kaden Burt, Braxton Burt, Kelsie Burt, Annie Gardner, Kaiden Werth, Aiden Blair, Teagan Pugmire, Brittani Pugmire, Connor McGrane, Owen McGrane, Tenley Knight, Damian Knight, Presten Knight, Gracin Knight, Avery Hill, Deven Hill, Emma Aycock, Celeste Aycock, Janessa Aycock, Ali Aycock, Aiden Zufelt, Charlotte Zufelt, Vincent Zufelt, Theo Zufelt, Brynlee McFadden, Easton Brown, Mack Brown, and Riley Brown. Great great granddaughter: Lennyn Nelson. A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Hawker Funeral Home. Burial will be immediately following the memorial service at the Riverside-Thomas Cemetery. Military Honors will be presented at the cemetery. Sincere appreciation for the doctors, nurses, and family members that helped care for George during the last years of his life. Due to the Covid 19 restricitions, those who would like to participate in the service from home are invited to view the service on a live broadcast at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com/page/broadcasting Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com.
News Trending Today
-
VOLLEYBALL: All-Area Player of the Year: Sidney Parker, Madison
-
VOLLEYBALL: All-Area Teams
-
Mel Erickson, longtime Idaho Falls city councilman and parks advocate, dead
-
FOOTBALL: All-State teams announced
-
Idaho Falls motions for dismissal of Tapp lawsuit
-
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Hillcrest boys rally past Blackfoot with strong second half
-
Dance, Blake
-
Morishita, Brian
-
Woman sentenced to probation for 2-year-old who died in her care
-
HIGH SCHOOL ROUNDUP: Blackfoot girls basketball downs Idaho Falls