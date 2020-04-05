Holly Ann Walton, 39, bounced from her earthly home into the arms of her savior. Holly left peacefully of natural causes at her home in Salt Lake City, Utah. Holly was born to Gary and Marsha Walton on April 10, 1981. She was reared in Jameston, Idaho and graduated from Shelley High School. Holly was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She believed deeply in the power of prayer and had a strong testimony of her savior Jesus Christ. After high school graduation, Holly moved to Utah where she worked as a CNA and a phlebotomist. She loved working with her clients; many were intellectually challenged. Her clients and their families loved her dearly and she had loved them. Many friendships were developed and relationships were created. During the last few years, Holly was faced with several health problems. Her kidneys both failed. She was placed on dialysis, and she had a team of nurses. This created a new family for Holly, who loved her dearly, and she loved them the same in return. In 2018, Holly was diagnosed with cancer which she fought and won. In 2020, she had the cancer in remission. Holly is survived by her parents and a brother Ryan (Natalie Eborn) of Malad, Idaho, and three nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her grandparents. Private graveside services will be held at Taylor Cemetery and a memorial service will be held at a later date. The family is under the care of the Hawker Funeral Home in Blackfoot. Please share your condolences and memories of Holly at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Holly 4/10/1980 - 3/24/2020Ann Walton