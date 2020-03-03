Cody Glen Ward, 31, of Idaho Falls, passed away February 27, 2020, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Cody was born June 1, 1988, in Tulare, California, to Debra Wheat Zable. He grew up and attended schools in Visalia, California, and graduated from Mt. Whitney High School. He also attended Woodland Community College where he earned his Associate's Degree in Criminal Justice. He served in the Army as a Combat Veteran with the prestigious 82nd Airborne during the Afghanistan War. On February 12, 2016, he married Morgan Elizabeth Anderson in Idaho Falls. Cody and Morgan made their home in Idaho Falls where Cody worked as a Deputy Performance Manager for British Petroleum Wind. He enjoyed spending time with his beautiful family and his dog, Bubba. Cody had a passion for the outdoors. His free days were spent hunting, fishing, snowboarding, and shooting guns. Cody was an avid supporter of the Dallas Cowboys his entire life. Even Bubba sported a Cowboys jersey on game day. He was an aspiring archer and enjoyed setting up a target in the backyard and grilling when the weather was nice. Cody loved his best friends, Matt Daniel, Jose Garcia, and Ryan Ramirez. Whether it was at the wind farm or in the Army, Cody developed deep friendships wherever he went. His dry humor and laughs were contagious, his passion for family was immeasurable, and his hugs were unforgettable. Cody is survived by his loving wife, Morgan Ward of Idaho Falls; daughters, Lynlee and Haidyn Ward, both of Idaho Falls; mother, Debra Zable of Visalia, CA; sister, Randi Zable of Visalia, CA; and brother, Garrett Humphries of Tulare, CA. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Elmer and Hannelore Wheat. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. and Thursday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services, both visitations at the funeral home. Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Inurnment will be in the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Cody 6/1/1988 - 2/27/2020Glen Ward
