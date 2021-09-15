Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
Elwin Ward, 80, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 12, 2021, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Elwin was born January 28, 1941, in Sugar City, Idaho, to Mark Ward and Jessie Parker Ward. He grew up and attended schools in Sugar City, Idaho. On August 26, 2006, married Karla Ward in Rexburg, Idaho. Elwin and Karla made their home in Idaho Falls. Elwin worked as a Welder for many years with General Motors. Elwin was an member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He loved the outdoors, where he enjoyed snow mobiling and four-wheeling. One of his most loved hobbies was restoring cabins to their full beauty. Elwin is survived by loving wife, Karla Ward of Idaho Falls, ID, daughter, Deana (Mike) Smith of Cheyenne, WY, daughter, Deshon (Sean) Wymon of Billings, MT, daughter, Denise DelaGarza of Atlanta, GA, daughter, Jesse Pearson of Prescott, AZ, daughter, Joice Ward of Spokane, WA, brother, Roger (Gina) Ward of Mendon, UT, sister, Helen Dillmore of Honeyville, UT, sister, Katie Stacey of Harrisville, UT, sister, Treva Ward of Rexburg, ID; 8 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and five brothers. Services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Taylor View Ward, 1291 West 65th South, with Bishop McAllister officiating. The family will visit with friends from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, September 17, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue, and from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in the Sugar City Cemetery . Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Elwin 1/28/1941 - 9/12/2021Ward