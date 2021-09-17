Note: We've recently updated our online systems. If you can't login please try resetting your password. You must login with an email address. If you don't have an email associated with your account email
circulation@postregister.com for help creating one.
Elwin Jay Ward, 80, of Idaho Falls, passed away September 12, 2021, in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Elwin was born January 28, 1941, in Sugar City, Idaho, to Mark Brown Ward and Jessie Parker Ward. He grew up and attended school throughout Idaho and Montana. Completing his education, Elwin enlisted in the US Army, being stationed in Fort Belvoir Virginia and Korea. Following his military service, Elwin was employed with General Motors as a millwright and welder until he retired. On August 26, 2006, Elwin was married to Karla Ward in Rexburg, Idaho. Elwin and Karla made their home in Idaho Falls. Elwin was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Elwin and Karla served a stake mission and as a temple workers in the Rexburg, Idaho Temple. Elwin loved the outdoors, enjoying hiking and four wheeling the high country in the summer, and snowmobiling it in the winter. Elwin never really retired, he was always busy working and serving others. He especially enjoyed restoring cabins to their full, original beauty. Elwin is survived by his loving wife, Karla Ward of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter, Deana (Mike) Smith of Cheyenne, WY; daughter, Denise (Jacob) DeLaGarza of Fayetteville, GA; daughter Desiree (Sean) Wyman of Billings, MT; daughter, Jessie Pearson of Prescott, AZ; daughter, Joice Ferwerda of Spokane, WA; former spouse, Evelyn Ward; brother, Roger (Gina) Ward of Mendon, UT; sister, Helen Dillmore of Honeyville, UT; sister, Katie Stacey of Harrisville, UT; sister, Treva Ward of Rexburg, ID; 10 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, and five brothers Dean, Gene, Denis, LeGrande, and Rollo (RJ). Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, September 18, 2021, at Taylor View Stake Center, 1291 West 65 South, Idaho Falls, Idaho with Bishop McAllister officiating, with a viewing from 9:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. prior to the service. The family will visit with friends from 7:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Friday, September 17, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. Interment will be in the Sugar City Cemetery following the service. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Elwin 1/28/1941 - 9/12/2021Jay Ward