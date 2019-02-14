Lyle Loveland Ward was born June 15, 1932 in Idaho Falls, Bonneville County, Idaho. He was the son of George Jones Ward and Annie Luella Loveland. Lyle attended school in Coltman. In fifth grade, the family moved to Fairview. He graduated from 8th grade at the Fairview School. He attended two years at the Ucon High School, where he played for the JV basketball team. Eventually, he left school to farm full time. Lyle married Ruby Haymore in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple, August 6, 1952. After their marriage, he served for two years in the Military stationed in Iceland. He and Ruby purchased a home in Coltman. Lyle held various positions in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints such as Sunday School Superintendent, teacher, cub master and counselor in the bishopric. Leaving Coltman in August of 1984, Lyle and Ruby worked on many business ventures together, including Sunset Trailer Court and pleasant Valley Ranch. In 2015, Lyle's health took a turn for the worst, and his son, Kendall invited him to stay at their home in Rigby. In 2016, Lyle was moved to The Gardens of Rigby where he stayed until his death February 11, 2019. Lyle was preceded in death by his parents - George and Luella Ward; Sisters - Elvira Andersen, Leola Stucki, Hazel Haymore, Vera Ward, and Marlene Stucki: Brothers - Lorin, Eldon, and Wendell Ward: Adopted Siblings - Donna and Bill Bowcutt: son - Derwin Kaye Ward; daughter-in-law LaRae Ward; sons-in-law Kevin Hagen and Brian Jackson and granddaughter, Sandy Ward. He is survived by his wife - Ruby: eight children - Cleon (Michele) Ward, Denise (Dan) Anderson, Daphne Jackson, Julie (Craig) Thompson Blaine (Kim) Ward, Kendall (Judy) Ward, Janelle (Cory) Field and Mathew (Carla) Ward; 41 grandchildren and 40 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 16th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Kearney Ward Church 1860 Kearney, Idaho Falls, Idaho. The family will visit with friends Friday at Eckersell Memorial Chapel, 101 West Main Street, Rigby, Idaho. From 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Grant Central Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.eckersellfuneralhome.com Lyle 6/15/1932 - 2/11/2019Loveland Ward