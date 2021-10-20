On Friday night October 15, 2021 Neal DeLoy Ward (62) of Blackfoot, Idaho passed away. Neal loved his family, God and country. Neal, the son of DeLoy and Viola Ward, grew up in Rexburg, Idaho and was an avid scouter earning his Eagle and his American Farmer degree in FFA. He married his high school sweetheart Shelly Greene in the Idaho Falls Temple on March 21, 1980. Neal and Shelly moved to Blackfoot, Idaho to raise kids, cows, hay and grain. He passed his love of cows and the farm to his kids and grandkids. They have all helped with both the farm and cows. Neal started a life-long love of cows and farming at the age of 3 as he rode a tractor with his dad and even the herd bull on his own when he was a little older. He accomplished his dream of owning and operating a successful farming and seedstock operations in both Madison and Bingham Counties and is well known for his purebred cattle across the United States and beyond. He owned Wooden Shoe Farms and Timber Creek Ranch which raise and sell registered Polled Hereford and Angus cattle. His cattle have won many awards at state, regional and national shows. Neal had a big heart and has helped a lot of people. Everyone knew him as the person that could tell a good story that even in sad situations could make everyone laugh and smile. He will be greatly missed by his family including: wife Shelly Ward, Son Brad Ward (Blackfoot, ID) and his wife Brittany Ward and their children Jaylin, Zeke, Zade, Emma, Breck and Locke; his Daughter Alicia Billman (Rigby, ID) and her husband Steve Billman and their children Tymber, Chyloh, and Cache; his daughter Jennifer Nelson (Buhl, ID) and her husband Arlin Nelson and their children Boedon, Treven, and Case; his son Kyle Ward (Blackfoot, ID); and his daughter Kelsie Ward (Santaquin, UT) and partner Brooke Ward; his parents DeLoy and Viola Ward (Rexburg, ID); mother-in-law Ada Greene (Archer, ID); brother Robert (Karen) Ward (Mountain Home, ID), sister Eileen (Glenn) Bradbury (Perry, UT), sister Ruby Ward (Logan, UT), sister Susan Rose (Matt) Lindsey (Rigby, ID) brother Perry (Holly) Ward (Blackfoot, ID), and more including in-laws, Bryant & Michelle Greene (Archer, ID), Gary & Wendy Wilcox (Archer, ID), Richard & Julie Griffel (Ashton, ID) and many nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held on Thursday October 21st from 6:00 to 8:00 pm at the Hawker Funeral home (132 S Shilling Ave., Blackfoot, ID). On Friday October 22nd at Blackfoot Northwest Stake Center (100 N 740 W., Blackfoot, ID) a viewing will be at 10:00 - 10:45 am followed by funeral services at 11:00 am. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Neal 3/9/1959 - 10/15/2021Ward