Phyllis Darlene Ward, 75, a resident of Stoughton MA. passed on July 2, 2019. Daughter of the late Charles Boucher and Golda Irene Irwin, she was born, raised, and educated in Idaho Falls and attended Idaho State University. She was a secretary and seamstress at Yellowstone Leather for over 25 years. Phyllis was known for her homemade fudge and popcorn balls. This turned into a family tradition and everyone enjoyed making them with her or receiving them as a gift! Her home was a warm center for her family and friends to drop by for a visit. She always provided something good to eat, words of encouragement, humor, and comfort if needed. People left knowing that the importance of life was to spend time with the people you love. She will be dearly missed. Phyllis was an inspiration as she always had such a positive attitude! At the end she was diagnosed with lung cancer and gave it a strong fight! She viewed life, not as a challenge to get over or through, but a journey to be enjoyed. One of her favorite quotes was "Life is a mystery to be lived, not a problem to be solved" - Adriana Trigiani. Phyllis was a loving and devoted mother of her children, she leaves David, Lisa of Monteview, ID, Angela of Colville, WA, Brenda, Craig of Portsmouth, RI, her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dear sisters Patty Walton of Idaho Falls and the late Coleen Snarr. She is also survived by her former husband Sonne Ward the father of her 3 children and many nieces and nephews. There will be a Celebration of Life memorial at the Springfield Marriott on Saturday October 19th, 2019 from 11-3 in Idaho falls, Idaho. Donations in Phyllis' memory may be made to the Shriner's Hospitals for Children - Salt Lake City 1275 E. Fairfax Rd. Salt Lake City, UT 84103 Phyllis 7/12/1943 - 7/2/2019Darlene Ward