Barbara Jean Wareing, 90, a longtime Blackfoot resident, passed away from natural causes in Blackfoot November 19, 2021. Barbara was born March 14, 1931, in Rockford, Ill., near Chicago, the daughter of Warren L. Marshall and Helen Maurine Boylan Marshall. The family had lived in Detroit, White Plains, N.Y., and back to the Chicago suburb of Park Ridge, where the family lived many years before moving to Blackfoot where she spent her last two years of school, graduating from Blackfoot High School in 1949. She married the love of her life, Douglas Richard Wareing, on July 13, 1949. Together they raised seven children; four boys and three girls. The couple spent a few years living on a ranch in Montana before moving back to Blackfoot. They lived on Wareing family property in the Rose area for close to 60 years. Barbara was a very caring and loving homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, a talented musician, and a gifted hostess. She took great pleasure in gardening with her flower beds and growing vegetables. Doug and Barbara were devoted members of the Seventh-day Adventist Church for many years. She was also a strong leader in her church, where a conference president once described her character as "velvet over steel." They loved their children and grandchildren dearly, as well as nieces and nephews. Barbara is survived by six children, David (Jane) Wareing of Linwood, Wash., Nancy (Max) Christensen of Blackfoot, Mike (Donna) Wareing of Idaho Falls, Paul (Dalena) Wareing of Spearfish, S.D., Amy (John) Miller of Blackfoot, and Karen (Roger) Lamb of Boise; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, a son, Grant, and younger sisters Sally Tibma, Nancy Marshall, and Peggy Nivegard. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, November 24, 2021, at Hawker Funeral Home, 132 S. Shilling Ave in Blackfoot. Family will meet with friends and relatives from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Hawker Funeral Home and for one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow the service at the Grove City Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. Due to COVID-19, the family requests that anyone wanting to attend visitation or services wear a mask. Barbara 3/14/1931 - 11/19/2021Wareing