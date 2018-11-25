Danny Paul Warren, 71, of Goshen passed away November 19, 2018. He was born in Shelley, Idaho on May 19, 1947. His parents were Ada Pauline Croft and Johny Paul Warren. After graduating from high school, Danny joined the Navy and was stationed in Hawaii on The USS Enterprise. He went to school in the Navy and became an electrical engineer. Danny came back to Idaho and settled in Basalt. He worked at Frenches, which later became Pillsbury and is now Basic American Foods. He retired from there and was an accomplished supervisor, earning the respect of his co-workers and many awards for his service. Danny was preceded in death by his mother, Ada and father, Johny. He is survived by four sisters, Karen (Bill), Susie (Neil), Shanna (Jerry), Christine (Troy) and a brother, Lonnie (Janet). Danny was a kind and generous soul and loved by many. He had lots of friends and family. He will be missed by all who knew him. Graveside services will be 1:00 PM Wednesday, November 28, 2018 at the Shelley Hillcrest Cemetery with military Rites by the David B. Bleak Post #93. Arrangements are under the direction of Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Danny 5/19/1947 - 11/19/2018Warren