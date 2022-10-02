Darlene Willes Warren, 86, of Idaho Falls, Idaho, passed away September 28, 2022, at MorningStar Senior Living Center. Darlene was born July 10, 1936, in Pocatello, Idaho, to Joseph A. Willes and Lillian Darlene Gordon Willes. She grew up and attended schools in Pocatello and graduated from Pocatello High School. On June 1, 1955, she married her SweetLove, LaVar B "Butch" Warren in Pocatello. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Logan, Utah Temple. Darlene and Butch made their home in Idaho Falls where they owned and operated the North Hiway Café from 1972 until 2002. LaVar passed away on February 2, 2007. Darlene was an active and faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in various callings, including Relief Society President and Stake callings. She was a Temple Ordinance Worker for many years. Darlene enjoyed making candy, playing games, traveling with friends and family, cross-stitching, painting, quilting, and spending time with her grandchildren. She volunteered and helped organize the Festival of Trees for many years. She had a great love for family and loved getting together with them and attending their many activities. Darlene is survived by her loving children, Tammie (Ed) Wood of Idaho Falls, ID, Todd (Sonja) Warren of Emmett, ID, Lori (Kent) Wasden of Rexburg, ID, Tracy Warren of Rogue River, OR; 17 grandchildren and 30 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, LaVar Warren; parents; three sisters; two brothers; grandson, Allan Butler; and granddaughter, Kayla Barrott. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 8, 2022, at the Brookview Ward, 1925 East 49th South, with Bishop Warren Harris officiating. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Darlene 7/10/1936 - 9/28/2022Warren
