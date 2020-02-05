Johanna Rellina Frederika Burchartz Warren, known to all her family and friends as Hans, peacefully passed away on Friday, January 24, 2020, surrounded by her family. Hans was born on March 31, 1938, in West Terschelling, The Netherlands, to Jozef and Mientje Burchartz. She is the youngest of two children. Her sister's name is Ninetta Detmers. During World War II, Hans lived on the isle of Terschelling and in the town of Hattum, Netherlands, on a houseboat. In 1946, she moved with her family to Curacao. Her father was a ship's captain for Shell Oil. In 1953, they moved back to Holland. In 1959, she moved to Paris, France, and attended the college Alliance Francaise during the evening and was a nanny during the day. She met her husband, Bob, on a blind date. They were married in Haarlem, Holland, on December 12, 1959. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake City Temple on June 6, 1967. Throughout Bob's military career, they lived in the following locations: Paris, France; Oslo, Norway; White Sands, New Mexico; Haarlem, The Netherlands; Fort Dix, New Jersey; Fort Knox, Kentucky; Mons, Belgium; Fort Polk, Louisiana; Aschaffenburg, Germany; and San Francisco, California, where Bob retired from the military. The family then moved to Oregon and finally settled in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Hans loved to crochet and knit, especially baby blankets. She spent many hours crocheting baby blankets and bandages for humanitarian efforts. She was an avid reader, often reading books to her children and grandchildren. Hans also liked to write short stories and poems. She worked as a Title I paraprofessional at Roberts Elementary for over 10 years. Hans was very compassionate, charitable, and always willing to visit those in need. Hans and Bob became members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in January of 1962, in Oslo, Norway. She has served in many capacities, such as Relief Society president, Primary president, Young Women president, and taught children and youth of many ages. While living in Belgium, she served as mission Primary president. She was a caring visiting and ministering sister. Hans and Bob served two missions for the Church. The first was in the West Africa Ivory Coast/California San Bernardino Mission from 2001 to 2003 and the second was in the Virginia Richmond/Fort Lee Mission from 2004 to 2005. They faithfully served in the Switzerland and Idaho Falls temples for a combined total of 11 1/2 years. Hans is survived by her husband, Bob, of 60 years, and her five children, Myra (Chris) Leatherman of Soda Springs, Idaho; Robert (Lovenia) Warren of Whidbey Island, Washington; Jon (Deena) Warren of Tacoma, Washington; Norman (Mylee) Warren of Elwood, Utah; Becca (Stan) Lichtenberg of Idaho Falls, Idaho, and her niece, Ninette Detmers of The Netherlands. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and one great-grandson expected in May. She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister, and twin granddaughters. The memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Grandview Ward at 1450 Mountain View Lane, Idaho Falls, Idaho. In lieu of a viewing, the family will visit with friends from 10:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the service. The family encourages donations to the Wounded Warrior Project. Condolences may be sent to the family at woodfuneralhome.com. Hans 3/31/1938 - 1/24/2020Warren