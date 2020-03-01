Robert (Bob) Ival Wartchow, 93, passed away February 26, 2020, at the Gables Assisted Living Center in Idaho Falls, Idaho, with his granddaughter Lisa at his side. Bob was born May 29, 1926, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Russell and Frances Greene Wartchow. He attended school in Idaho Falls until the age of 17, when he left school to join the Navy to fight in World War II. While in the war, he courageously fought at The Battle of the Peleliu Islands. Bob married Donna Elg on August 12, 1951, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They had two sons, Blake and Brian. In addition to being a great husband and father, he worked for over 30 years as a bus driver for the Idaho National Laboratory. Prior to driving bus, Bob worked for many years at the Challenge Dairy in Idaho Falls. He and Donna enjoyed camping, mainly at their lot in Island Park, traveling the country on vacations, and skiing in the winter months. He retired from the INL in 1986. After retirement, Bob and Donna spent several years being snowbirds, spending a portion of the winter months down south in their various fifth-wheels and motorhomes. He was also very active with both the American Legion and Veterans of Foreign Wars where he held various positions throughout the years. Bob is survived by his sons, Blake (Ruth) Wartchow and Brian (Julie) Wartchow, both of Idaho Falls; two grandchildren, Janiel (Jared) Bishop and Lisa Wartchow; two great-grandchildren, Burkley and Natalee Bishop; six step-grandchildren, 14 step-great-grandchildren, and 2 step-great-great-grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; his parents; one sister, Emalie Wartchow Cunningham; and two brothers, Russell (Bud) Wartchow and Henry James Wartchow. Our family would like to thank Lana, Merrilee, and all the great people from Brio Home Health and Hospice, as well as the staff at the Gables Assisted Living Center in Idaho Falls for all the loving care they gave to him throughout the years. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 N. Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Interment will be at the New Sweden Cemetery, 3500 W 33rd S, where military rites will be conducted by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Robert 5/29/1926 - "Bob" 2/26/2020Wartchow
