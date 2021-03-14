Dick Wasia Wasia Dick Wasia, 79, passed peacefully at home on March 9, 2021 surrounded by his loving family. Dick was born on November 25, 1941, to Theodore and Wilhamena Wasia. He was the oldest of eleven children: Dick, Kathy, Larry, Linda, Bob, Mary, Ron, Randy, Julie, Jim and Dennis. (We learned how to list them oldest to youngest, so we never missed someone). Dick married the absolute love of his life Linda Park on November 18, 1961. She was his sweet Linny for sixty years. He had three daughters: Wendy, Amy and Kristin. Those he loved the most, experienced his good-natured teasing. He loved referring to his girls as his "span of mares". Dick had six amazing grandchildren: Jessica (Ben) Spillett, Riley, Mitchell, Danielle, Quinn, and Collin. They knew him only as Papa. He added six beautiful great grandchildren: Dallin, James, Logan, Layton, Allie, and Landon. Dick was born to be a farmer. Growing up on the family farm, he worked like a man even in his youth. He drove tractor at 8 years old, milked cows twice a day, and moved pipe. Every job he had throughout his young life and early marriage was a step toward his dream of becoming an independent farmer. From working as a farm foreman in Monteview to raising cattle in Rising River, each job honed his vast knowledge and extensive skills in farming. Dick's hard work and drive to succeed came to fruition and in the early 70's he established Wasia Farms. He continued to be a successful potato and grain farmer until his retirement. Every spring and fall you could find Dick on the Salmon River fishing for steelhead. His first trip down river was in 1968. He always placed his hat over his heart as he passed the original fishing camp at Barth Hot Springs. For forty years, he jetted with Salmon River Tours to China Bar. During that time, there were many memorable Wasia family steelhead trips. Dick had an eye for horses. He owned thoroughbred and quarter horses. He won his first race at the Eastern Idaho State Fair in 1984. He continued to have many successful race horses throughout the years. He traveled with family and friends to Wyoming, Montana, Arizona, and California. For years our family photo was in win pictures. After retirement, Dick traded the poker table for a sewing table. He made beautiful quilts. His big calloused hands made stitches as precise and small as his mother's. He made personalized quilts for his daughters, grandchildren, and family. Dick is survived by his wife Linda, daughters Wendy (Logan) Butler, Amy Wasia, Kristin (Marty) Earley, six grandchildren, six great grandchildren and brothers and sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents and great grandson Bouncy Spillett. There will be no funeral services. A celebration of Dick's life will be planned for a later date. Family is under the care of Hawker Funeral Home. Condolences may be shared at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Future Farmers of America (FFA) at Blackfoot High School.