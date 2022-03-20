Darla Ann Waters, 80, of Idaho Falls, passed away March 18, 2022, at Lincoln Court Retirement Community. She was under the care of One Source Hospice. Darla was born July 17, 1941, in Rigby, Idaho, to William Penrose Smith and Edna Maurine Ritchie Smith. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls, Idaho, and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1959. She won awards for her typing and short hand. On November 13, 1959, she married Larry Allen Waters in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Darla and Larry made their home in Idaho Falls. Her first job was as a teller at a savings and loan company. She then worked as a legal stenotype transcriber. Her best job was being a mother and grandmother. Family was everything to her. She enjoyed photography, playing the ukulele, banjo and guitar, which she was self taught. She loved growing her roses and painting them. She was an extremely talented artist in multiple medium and antique doll restoration. Darla is survived by her loving daughter, Debbie Ann (Steven E.) Nelson of Idaho Falls, ID; daughter-in-law, Sherry Lyn (Brian) Waters; sisters, Barbara (Ron) Davis, Marsha, Lisa, Sandy, and Cindy; brother, Danny Smith; and her world, two grandchildren, Derrikk (Brie) Nelson and Steffani (Tyrel) Bateman; three great-grandchildren, Jaxsen Bateman, Disalynn Nelson, and Kennedy Bateman. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Edna Smith; the love of her life and husband, Larry Waters; and beloved son, Brian Lee Waters. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday evening and Wednesday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Darla 7/17/1941 - 3/18/2022Ann Waters