Janet Kay Waters, 75, of Ammon, passed away on Monday, November 7, 2022, at Parkwood Meadows Assisted Living, with her husband and daughter by her side. She was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Janet was born on March 6, 1947, in Idaho Falls, Idaho to Raymond K and Mary May Stagner Street. She grew up in Idaho Falls and graduated from Idaho Falls High School in 1965. On March 7, 1969, she married the love of her life, Ira Duane Waters in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Where they raised their four children. Janet enjoyed painting ceramics, embroidery, crocheting, crafts, camping at Birch Creek, puzzles, and crossword searches. She loved roses, chocolate, and dancing the most. Everyone knew and loved Janet for her sassy, feisty, and loving ways. She had a way to make everyone feel special, cared for, and loved. Janet was a homemaker and secretary for their Waters Furnace business. She was always grateful to be at home with her children. Her most enjoyable moments were those spent with her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her sweetheart, Ira Duane Waters of Idaho Falls, ID; her daughter, Mary Kay Waters of Idaho Falls, ID; her son, Brett (Michelle) Waters of Shelley, ID; her brother, Garry (Diane) Street of Boise, ID; her sister, Diana Nelson of Idaho Falls, ID; her honorary daughter, Debbie Julius; her honorary son, Jeff Smith; 15 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents: Raymond and Mary Street; sons: Larry Waters and Steven Waters; grandsons: Bradshaw and D.J.; sister, Emily Higley; and her brother, Richard Street. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 19, 2022, at the Ammon LDS church located at 3000 Central Ave, Ammon, ID 83406. Cremation is under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Janet 3/6/1947 - 11/7/2022Kay Waters
