Stella Faye Watkins, 89, of Lehi, Utah, passed away June 20, 2021, at Intermountain Healthcare Center in Murray, Utah, surrounded by family. Stella was born September 24, 1931, in Rexburg, Idaho, to Irvin Louis Byrne and Ida Eulella Sutton Byrne. She grew up in Archer and Rexburg and attended schools in Rexburg. Stella graduated from Madison High School and also attended Ricks College. She married David Alec Paulk February 28, 1953, and together they had two sons, David Gregory and Matthew Lance. On December 18, 1963, she married Richard Keveren Summers in Rexburg, Idaho. Stella and Richard made their home in Ammon and Idaho Falls. Stella worked as a loan processor and teller for Valley Bank. Her grandchildren also remember visiting her while she worked at The Bon Marché. Richard passed away on February 22, 1992. She later married Arthur Donald Watkins on June 23, 2000. They enjoyed traveling and their homes in Star Valley, Lehi and St. George. Don passed away on October 22, 2015. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Stella enjoyed traveling with friends and loved cruising. Her grandchildren remember her as always being well-dressed and put together for every occasion. Before Don passed away, the two would travel in their motorhome, jeep in tow, looking for adventure. In her later years, she split time between her homes in Lehi and St. George, Utah. She made friends easily and loved going with her friends to attend the temple. Stella is survived by her sons, David (Julie) Summers of Eagle Mountain, Utah, and Matt Summers of Layton, Utah; stepchildren, Brent (Betty) Summers of Boise, Idaho, Gloria Bryant of Boise, Idaho, and Jeanette Spicer of Pocatello, Idaho; and many loved grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings; first husband, David Alec Paulk; second husband, Richard Keveren Summers; third husband, Arthur Donald Watkins; and grandson, Richard "Ricky" Alan Summers. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Sutton Cemetery. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Stella 9/24/1931 - 6/20/2021Watkins
