Leon Watlington, 85, passed away March 31, 2022, at home in the arms of his loving wife, with our wonderful Nuclear Care Partnership RN at our side. He became seriously ill September 6, 2021, and spent the next seven months in the hospital, nursing home and Lincoln Court before coming home. Leon was born November 14, 1936, to Alvin Leon Watlington Sr. and Hazel Mahria Watlington, at St. Anthony Hospital in Pocatello, Idaho. Leon attended Whittier Grade School, Franklin Jr. High, and graduated from Pocatello High School in 1955. After graduating he attended Idaho State University from 1955-1958 and earned an Associate Degree in Mechanical Engineering. In 1959, Leon went to work for Phillips Petroleum at the Idaho National Laboratory in the Maintenance Dept. to get his foot in the door. In 1960, Leon started his lifelong drafting career as a JR. Draftsman with Phillips. In 1964, Leon accepted a position as Senior Draftsman with Westinghouse Astro Nuclear at the Nevada Test Site outside Las Vegas, NV. Still at the Nevada Test Site in 1965 through 1974, Leon accepted a position as SR. Draftsman with Westinghouse Astro Nuclear, Phoenix Sisson. In 1974, Leon was offered a position back in Idaho Falls at the Idaho National Laboratory with Aero Jet General which became EG&G Idaho. Over the years many companies became Site Contractors. During Leon's years of work he advanced from JR. Draftsman to SR. Draftsman, Supervisor, and Manager of Design and Drafting and retired from Lockheed Martin on April 1, 1999. In 1959, Leon married Leola Grasmick, a daughter Cynthia was born and they later divorced. Leon married Ramona Swim in 1963, and son Justin and daughter Andrea were born, they later divorced. 1982, brought Leon's high school sweetheart, Laura DeGregory in search of him and they were married in Hailey, ID, September 2, 1983. Leon and Laura spent the last 38 years in each other's arms enjoying everything possible. Leon loved to fish and hunt, boating, water ski, and Laura taught him to snow ski and golf when he was 47 yrs. Old. He said that was the first time he had been able to keep his socks up because he had muscles in his calf from skiing. They loved to travel, Alaska, then across the USA in their beautiful 36' fifth wheel for two months, 27 campgrounds all the way to Southern Florida and back across the Gulf States. The camped with their various rigs at Heise Hot Springs in the same spot for 35 years, pulling out to make runs to Montana, Wyoming, Colorado, Utah and seeing their own beautiful State of Idaho. Leon loved his garden and was known for his sweet garlic and onions. He deeply loved all of the cats that shared their love with him. He volunteered for the Museum of Idaho for 18 years, the Colonial Theater, Idaho Falls Symphony and Big Brothers & Sisters. Leon was kind, gentle, caring and funny. He had a quick wit and loved to catch people off guard with a grin and his sparkling brown eyes. He is sincerely loved and will be dearly missed by all who knew him. Leon was preceded in death by his father, Alvin Leon Watlington Sr.; mother, Hazel Mahria Watlington; sister, Karen Hunziker; daughter, Cynthia Thresher; and granddaughter, Courtney Upshaw. Leon is survived his wife, Laura Watlington; son, Justin Watlington; daughter, Andrea (Chuck) Buckley; granddaughter, Megen Sams; grandson, Josh Upshaw; and grandson, Nolan Watlington. A special thanks to ALL the wonderful people who helped him and Laura at Lincoln Court in his last 4 1/2 months, especially Ashley and Anthony, CNA, Olivia, Jo & Torrie, the entire dining room staff, and Mynde "driver exceptional", the front desk staff, and "ears" who listened. Hospice of Eastern Idaho support and to the amazing nurses and aides who were by our sides at home in his last days 24/7, from Nuclear Care Partners, especially Linda, Kenny and Sierra. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue in Idaho Falls, ID. A visitation will be Friday evening, April 8, 2022, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., and Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. prior to the services at the funeral home. Graveside services will be held at the Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello, ID, following the funeral services. In lieu of flowers if you wish please donate to the Museum of Idaho, 200 N. Eastern, Idaho Falls, ID 83402, or the Snake River Animal Shelter (SRAS) 3000 Lindsay Blvd. Idaho Falls, ID 83402 Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com Alvin 11/14/1936 - "Leon" 3/31/2022Watlington
