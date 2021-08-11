Paul Warren Watrous, 78, of Ammon, passed away August 7, 2021, at his home. He was under the care of OneSource Home Health & Hospice and his loving family. Paul was born April 4, 1942, in New London, Connecticut, to Ralph Jarvus Watrous and Edna Little Watrous. He grew up and attended schools in Niantic, Connecticut, and graduated from New London High School. Paul also attended the University of New Haven. He served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam era. On June 24, 1989, he married Blanche Leone Olson in San Diego, California. Paul and Blanche made their home in Ammon, Idaho, where Paul worked in Human Resources for the INL and assisted with submarine construction programs. Paul enjoyed camping, fishing, and campground management. He had recently celebrated 39 years of sobriety. Paul is survived by his loving wife, Blanche Olson of Ammon, ID; daughter, Carrie Lynn (Ken) Janus of Niantic, CT; daughter, Sarah (Richard) Emory of St. Johnsbury, VA; son, Kyle Watrous of Fair Haven, VT; step-son, Steven Holverson of Ammon, ID; step-daughter, Deanna Dorchus of Salt Lake City, UT; 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Edna Watrous; brother, William Watrous; and sister, Sheila Wright. Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 13, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road. The family will visit with friends from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services. Military Rites will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Navy Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Paul 4/4/1942 - 8/7/2021Warren Watrous
