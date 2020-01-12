Andrew Rea Watson, age 20, of Idaho Falls, son of Kyle and Melanie Bronson passed away January 8, 2020 at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center surrounded by his family. Andrew was born September 25, 1999, in Murray, Utah. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Bonneville Online High school. He also went to Porterhouse Inc. and was immediately hired at the INL after graduation. On October 25, 2019, he married MaKayla Jean Simon in Idaho Falls. Andrew and MaKayla made their home in Idaho Falls where Andrew worked as a radiation control technician for the INL. He also loved building things and worked part time at Harris Builders making custom cabinets. Andrew enjoyed the outdoors. He loved dirt biking, hiking, camping and swimming in the summers and skiing, snowboarding, sledding and snowmobiling in the winters. Andrew loved and enjoyed doing any activity, especially with his family and friends. Andrew was successful at everything he did and accomplished so much in such a short amount of time. Andrew is survived by his loving family including his wife, his parents, his sister Angelica Watson, and his brothers Connor and August Bronson. He is also survived by his loving grandparents Delaine and Myra Bowen and Tim and Leilani Bronson, his great grandma Nef and his aunts and uncles. He is preceded in death by his great grandparents Hyrum and Edith Bowen, great grandfather Darrell Nef, great aunt Barbara Thompson and cousin Matthew Michael Bowen. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 18, 2020, at the Sage Creek Ward Building, 3370 North 500 West, in Idaho Falls. The family will visit with friends from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will be in Grant Central Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Andrew 9/25/1999 - 1/8/2020Watson