Donna Watson Barnard Watson Barnard Donna Marcene Watson Barnard, 90, of Blackfoot, Idaho, passed away peacefully in her home on November 4, 2020. She was born in Blackfoot, Idaho, to Aileen Leavitt Watson and Walter Lowell Watson on June 25, 1930. She graduated from Thomas High School in 1948. Donna attended Ricks College and Brigham Young University. She received her teaching certificate and taught first grade at Rockford Elementary School in Idaho from 1951-1952. In 1952, Donna joined the US Air Force and was one of few women at that time permitted to attend flight school. Stationed in Great Falls, Montana, Donna was a member of the first Women's Army Corp (WAC) with a flight crew that brought soldiers home from Alaska during the Korean War. While serving in the Air Force, Donna met and married her first husband, Harold Robert Wheelock. She moved back to Blackfoot, Idaho, in 1966 where she worked as the director of Volunteer Services at State Hospital South for 24 years. While there, she started the Foster Grandparents Program, which eventually grew to include all of Southeastern Idaho. Donna was very creative and ambitious when it came to raising funds for the Foster Grandparents Program. Her high energy and vivacious personality were perfect for seemingly impossible tasks. In March of 1971, she undertook the enormous community project of collecting donations to purchase a transportation bus for State Hospital South patients and Foster Grandparents. She raised $14,547 in Blue Chip stamps and community donations. This helped purchase a 60-passenger bus complete with a wheelchair lift, which was used to transport patients for recreational purposes during a time when no other single form of transportation was available to them. While directing the Foster Grandparents program, Donna was invited to a White House gala where she met First Lady Nancy Reagan and enjoyed a performance by Frank Sinatra. Her travels also included adventures to Japan and Red China where she represented Southeastern Idaho senior citizens and volunteerism. After retiring from the Foster Grandparents program, Donna continued to enthusiastically serve her community through the Soroptimist Club for roughly 50 years, Daughters of the Utah Pioneers, the Community Dinner Table, and other community organizations. Donna and Gilbert Barnard were married on January 21, 1997, and later sealed for time and all eternity. Donna and Gilbert served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Nigeria, Africa. She is survived by her sister, Charlotte Allen of Lodi, CA, her daughter, Linda Kuick of Richland, WA, son Michael (Debra) Wheelock of Shelley, ID, and stepchildren Pamela (Bob) Hammond of Herriman, UT, Carol (Tony) Winters, of Chandler, AZ, Gil (Laura) Barnard, of San Diego, CA, Wendell (Annette) Barnard of Dickenson, ND, Matthew (Lisa) Barnard of Elkridge, UT, Paul (Paige) Barnard of Logan, UT; 39 grandchildren and 79 great-grandchildren. Donna Barnard was one of Blackfoot's notable community icons. Her high energy, larger-than-life personality will be missed by all who knew her. A memorial service will be held in her honor at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at the LDS Teton Chapel, 660 Teton Road, Blackfoot, Idaho. Family will meet with friends for one hour prior to the service. Interment services will follow at Falls View Cemetery, American Falls, Idaho. Condolences for the family may be recorded and shared online at www.hawkerfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the charity of your choice.