Carol Jean Ralston Watson, 74, of Ammon, passed away November 16, 2019, at her home. She was under the care of Encompass Home Health and Hospice and her loving family. Carol was born March 3, 1945, in Port Angeles, Washington, to Wallace Dalton "Dee" Ralston and Delores Wise Ralston. She grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls, graduating from Idaho Falls High School. She also attended Clark Business School in Idaho Falls. On March 21, 1964, she married Larry Rolland Watson in Idaho Falls, Idaho. They were blessed with five children, Todd, Mark, Rebecca, Greg, and Tara-Leigh. Carol and Larry made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Carol worked as a head bookkeeper at the Bank of Commerce, a telephone operator, home care provider, and art gallery co-owner. In 1994, Carol and other regional artists opened "Gallery on the Alley." She loved all kinds of art and loved showing her work. She won Idaho Watercolor Society's First Place Award twice. Many of her paintings were sold throughout the United States. In 2003, she and Larry moved to Lake Placid, Florida, and returned to Ammon in 2013. She was a member of First Christian Church in Idaho Falls and Eastside Christian Church in Florida. She also loved to attend Watersprings Church in Idaho Falls. She was a Merit Member of the Idaho Watercolor Society and past President of the Idaho Falls Art Guild. She was a Project Director of the Art Museum of Eastern Idaho for 9 1/2 years, and raised funds so it could be built. She enjoyed art, creation of any kind, and spending time with her friends, Linda Pound, Carol Strong, Nancy LaMay, and Marlene Duffield. She was a voracious reader and loved learning. Carol is survived by her loving husband of nearly 56 years, Larry Watson of Ammon, ID; son, Dr. Todd (Moriah) Watson of Candler, NC; son, Staff Sergeant Mark (Michelle) Watson of Ft. Leonardwood, MO; daughter, Rebecca (Karl) Amonson of Idaho Falls; son, Lt. Greg Watson of Abu Dhabi, UAE; daughter, Tara-Leigh Christensen of Rigby, ID; sister, Kay Day of Ogden, UT; sister, Susan (Brad) Ball of Ammon, ID; brother, Robert Ralston of Ammon, ID; and 10 grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Dee and Delores Ralston, and brother, John Ralston. The family would like to thank Linda and Don Pound for all their help and loving care. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, November 26, 2019, at Watersprings Church, 4250 South 25th East. The family will visit with friends Monday from 6:30-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Tuesday from 10-10:45 a.m. prior to services at the church. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Carol 3/3/1945 - 11/16/2019Jean Watson