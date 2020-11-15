Our Superhero dad, Daniel Fred Watson, passed away on November 13, 2020 from complications of COVID-19 but his good humor, dedication to serve others, and willingness to work hard will live on in those who had the chance to know and love him. They will also remember his beautiful handlebar mustache. He fell in love with his eternal companion, Sally Jo Anderson when her family moved into his neighborhood in 1960. They dated through high school and were married in 1968. Our dad could do anything. He built his first house, worked in healthcare, repaired motorcycles and cars, laid brick and block, built furniture and toys from wood, repaired everything, upheld the law, helped his friends and neighbors and loved deeply. He taught his children to fish, shoot, hunt, camp, be self-sufficient, always give a full days work, show up to help others and most vitally, the importance of the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Dad's easy laugh, tender heart, bold personality and big smile endeared him to many lifelong, and short term, friends. We thank the dedicated healthcare workers who attended to him so carefully in his last weeks of life. He is preceded in death by his parents and baby sister and survived by his wife, Sally Jo, his children, Lon (Cecilia) of Idaho Falls, Leif (Teresa) of Shelley, Tyler (Jeannie) of Rexburg, Heath (Tina) of Shelley and Danielle of Salt Lake City, 14 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren. Also, siblings Roger (Lisa), Terry, Brian (Tricia), VeeAnn (Scott) Crawford, and Philip (Brenda) as well as many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at the Shelley 3rd/5th LDS ward building at 513 S. Park ave., Saturday November 21st at 11 am. Interment will be at the Shelley Cemetery with military rites. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Nalder Funeral Home in Shelley. Condolences and more information may be viewed at www.nalderfuneralhome.com. Daniel 4/26/1947 - 11/13/2020Fred Watson
