Larry Rolland Watson, 77, of Ammon, passed away December 11, 2020, at Idaho Falls Community Hospital. Larry was born February 23, 1943, in Ravenna, Ohio, to Rolland and Gladys White Watson. He grew up and attended schools in Akron and graduated from Akron Central High School. Larry also attended Idaho State University where he earned his Bachelor's Degree in Education. In 1961, Larry joined The United States Navy where he served as a 2nd Class Electrician, SS. He served on the USS Sablefish SS 303 in the North Atlantic, Bermuda, Carribean, and Halifax, Newfoundland; USS Scamp SSN-588 in the Pacific Coast; USS Rock AGSS 274 off the coast of Hawaii, Phillippines, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, Okinawa and Vietnam. Larry received a National Defense Service Medal and the Vietnam Service Medal. He also served as the chaplain of VFW 2146 in Idaho Falls. He had many lifelong friends whom he loved dearly. Rest your oars, shipmate! On March 21, 1964, he married Carol Jean Ralston at the First Congregational Church in Idaho Falls, and they were blessed with five children. Larry worked for the Idaho National Laboratory as a project manager until his retirement in 2001. In 2003, they moved to Lake Placid, Florida, and returned to Idaho Falls in 2013. Larry and Carol were married for 55 years before Carol passed away in 2019. Larry was a member of Eastside Christian Church in Florida and loved attending Watersprings Church in Idaho Falls. He was president of the Eagle Rock Art Guild. He enjoyed fishing, boating, camping, hunting, cooking, and art. Larry enjoyed lending a hand and helped acquire and distribute wheelchairs for disabled vets. He also loved spending time with his family. Larry is survived by his loving children, Dr. Todd (Moriah) Watson of Biltmore Lake, NC, Staff Sergeant Mark (Michelle) Watson of Ft. Leonardwood, MO, Rebecca J. (Karl) Amonson of Idaho Falls, ID, Lt. Greg Watson of Abu Dhabi, UAE, Tara-Leigh Christensen of Rigby, ID; siblings, Eva (Terry) Shaw of Akron, OH, and Harold (Patrice) Watson of Port St. Lucie, FL; friend and brother-at-heart, Jerry Landon; and 10 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Carol Jean Watson; parents, Rolland Watson and Gladys White; in-laws, Dee and Delores Ralston; brothers, Roger Watson and Gerald Watson; sister, Gloria Szakal; and brother-in-law, John Ralston. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 4, 2021, at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery in Blackfoot. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be sent to VFW Post 2146 of Idaho Falls in Larry's name. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Larry 2/23/1943 - 12/11/2020Rolland Watson
