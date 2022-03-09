Michael Don Watson, 69, of Idaho Falls, passed away on March 5, 2022, surrounded by his family at Idaho Falls Community Hospital of an intracranial hemorrhage. Michael was born August 27, 1952, in Idaho Falls, Idaho, to Donald Marion Watson and Maxine Ann Stanger Watson. He grew up and attended schools in Idaho Falls and graduated from Bonneville High School. On December 7, 1973, he married Delaine Suitter in Ammon, Idaho. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Idaho Falls LDS Temple. Michael and Delaine made their home in Idaho Falls, Idaho, where Michael worked as a Journeyman Carpenter for the Carpenter and Millwright Local Union 808. They were blessed with four children, Sarah, Shelly, Bryce, and Hailee. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He enjoyed the outdoors, camping, fishing, hunting, but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family. Michael is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Delaine Watson of Idaho Falls; daughter, Sarah (Mike) Fine of Lewisville, ID; brothers, Doug (Janice) Watson, Robert Watson, and Gregg (Katherine) Watson, all of Idaho Falls; grandchildren, Skylar Robinson (Stephanie Empey), Layne (Joree) Smith, of Idaho Falls, Jordan Fine (Shannah Farnsworth), Addison Robinson of Lewisville, ID; and great granddaughter, CJ Fine. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Maxine Watson; daughters, Shelly Watson and Hailee Watson; and son, Bryce Watson. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022, at the Berkley Park Ward, 7555 N. 55th E. (Iona Stake Building at 55th E. and E. Ririe Hwy), with Ray Suitter conducting. The family will visit with friends Friday from 6-8 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 S. Ammon Road, and Saturday from 12-12:45 p.m. prior to services at the church. Burial will be in the Ammon Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Michael 8/27/1952 - 3/5/2022Don Watson