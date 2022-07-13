Marilyn Watts, 91, passed away from natural causes on Thursday July 7, 2022, at the Lincoln Court Retirement Home in Idaho Falls, Idaho. She was a committed wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, friend, and a proud contributor to the community. Marilyn Dagny Mark was born August 28, 1931 to Ward and Dagny Mark in Goodhue County, Minnesota. She grew up on the family dairy farm, honoring her Scandinavian heritage. After high school, she attended nursing school in Cannon Falls, Minnesota which led to her first great adventure. After graduation, Marilyn travelled to Sitka, Alaska to begin her nursing career at a local hospital. There she met Stephen Watts, a commercial fisherman who became the love of her life. The two were married June 24, 1956 in Goodhue County, Minnesota. After travelling through the eastern Idaho area shortly thereafter, the couple chose to settle in Idaho Falls as their home for life. Here they raised three children and fostered lifelong friendships. Marilyn continued her nursing career in Idaho Falls, first at Sacred Heart Hospital and later with the Good Samaritan Society. Along the way, she earned a B.S. Degree in Nursing from the University of Maine. It was at Good Samaritan where she found her life’s passion and established the very first hospice care program in the area. Marilyn was a true hospice pioneer. In the mid 1980’s she visited St. Christopher’s Hospice in England and brought the modern-day hospice philosophy back to southeast Idaho. Along with Kent Burgess, Administrator and Dr. Dan Smith, Medical Director, Marilyn started the hospice program, Good Samaritan Hospice, receiving Medicare certification in 1986. Roots from that program later would become Hospice of Eastern Idaho. Marilyn served as the Director of Hospice for many years and was determined to educate physicians, healthcare professionals and the community that death is a natural part of life, individuals and families deserve holistic care during that time, and that hospice is about comfort and quality, not hastening death, nor prolonging life. Marilyn resolutely overcame many obstacles to provide this important service to southeast Idaho. Thousands of patients and families have been positively impacted by her unwavering vision and mission. In addition, hundreds of healthcare professionals and volunteers have been trained and continue to provide the best hospice services possible. Her contributions to the development of hospice in eastern Idaho is an extraordinary legacy. In retirement, Marilyn was an active servant to the community. She volunteered in many ways; a tutor to local schools, an usher for the symphony, security for the museum, and to another passion in her life, the Episcopal Church Soup Kitchen, serving those in need. Going beyond the community, she travelled to Africa to serve in an orphanage. Marilyn and Steve also spent much of their retirement years at their renowned Leadore, Idaho ranch, enjoying family and friends who visited and exploring the wonders of the Lemhi and Bitterroot mountains, rivers, and lakes. Together, they built a one-of-a-kind retreat for future generations of their family to enjoy and a true legacy to their partnership. Marilyn was preceded in death by her husband Steve, who passed away in 2015 after 59 years of a prosperous and happy marriage, her parents, and each of her five brothers and sisters. Marilyn is survived by her three children, Mark Watts (Kelly) of Athol, Idaho, Thane Watts (Margaret) of Missoula, Montana, and Beth Monteiro (Abilio) of Lander, Wyoming. She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Caitlin, Brooklynn, Chase, and Morgan, as well as her new born great-grand daughter, Harper. A celebration of life event will be held at a later date. The family requests that in lieu of gifts or flowers, donations in her honor are suggested to Hospice of Eastern Idaho, 1810 Moran St. Idaho Falls, ID 83401 or www.hospiceofeasternidaho.com Marilyn Watts