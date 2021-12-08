Richard Timothy Wauhob, 77, of Idaho Falls, passed away December 3, 2021, at his home. He was under the care of Hands of Hope Hospice. Richard was born October 23, 1944, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Orvil Charles Wauhob and Bertha Ruth Moffitt Wauhob. He grew up and attended schools in Sioux City. He joined the United States Army at the age of 17, and served in the Vietnam War. On June 19, 1965, he married Colleen Faye Pedersen in Sioux City. They were later divorced. Richard worked several different jobs when he returned home from the war, then settled in to being a butcher in a beef slaughter house. He was the foreman for 0ver twenty years. When the beef industry went down, he went to work for the United States Post Office, where he retired. Richard is survived by his loving children, Shellie (Forest) Bartlett of Rigby, ID, and Richard L. Wauhob, of Idaho Falls, ID; former wife, Colleen Wauhob; siblings, Ron (Emily) Wauhob of Sioux City, IA, and Judy Burdorf of Akron, IA; sister-in-law, Doris Wauhob of Sioux City, IA; grandchildren, Tim (Emilee) Deveraux, Terrin Wauhob, Payton (Allie) Wauhob, and Landree Wauhob; and great-grandchildren, Kyah Deveraux, and Madilynn Deveraux. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Gary Wauhob. Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge. The family will visit with friends from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. prior to the service. Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family online at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Richard 10/23/1944 - 12/3/2021Timothy Wauhob